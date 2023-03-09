How to play GTA Online Sumo Adversary Mode for 2x rewards this week (March 9 to 15)

This week's GTA Online update is a land mine set to explode with significant bonuses when players come in contact. Rockstar Games have made it so that the Sumo Adversary Mode will be handing out twice the money and RP all week long to players who complete the challenge.

The Sumo Adversary mode is one of the most enjoyable and engaging game modes in GTA Online. Players can spend hours playing this simple match type and reap the benefits, especially this week when they can win twice as much as normal.

How to play Sumo Adversary Mode in GTA Online

The Sumo Adversary mode has seen a rise in its reward system with the update for the new event week, which runs from March 9 through March 15, 2023. Players can now win double money and RP upon successfully completing the Sumo Adversary Mode.

To play this game mode, players will have to do the following:

Step 1 - Open the options menu

Open the options menu Step 2 - Now move to the online tab

Now move to the online tab Step 3 - Select Play Job

Select Play Job Step 4 - Select Rockstar Created

Select Rockstar Created Step 5 - Go to Adversary Modes

Go to Adversary Modes Step 6 - Scroll down to Sumo Adversary Mode

The Sumo Adversary mode was added to GTA Online via the Lowriders: Custom Classics updated on March 15, 2016. Similar to traditional Sumo fighting, players must push their opponents out of the designated area to win the match.

However, in this case, players take control of a car they select before the game begins and have to shove opponent cars out of the dedicated match zone to knock them out. Whichever team knocks out all the cars of the rival team first is declared the winner.

Cars need to push off roofs in some maps to be knocked out (Image via YouTube @swiftor)

This game can be played among two to eight players divided into two to four teams. The specifics of this can be configured in the lobby before starting the Sumo Adversary Mode. Do note that handbrakes are not available in this Adversary Mode.

There are six Sumo Adversary Mode match types available for players to choose from. All of them occur at unique areas within the Los Santos and Blaine County map.

Below is a list of all the maps that are used for different Sumo Adversary Modes:

Sumo I - ULSA roof, Richman

ULSA roof, Richman Sumo II - Island going north from Paleto Bay

Island going north from Paleto Bay Sumo III - Von Crastenburg Hotel roof, West Vinewood

Von Crastenburg Hotel roof, West Vinewood Sumo IV - Maze Bank Tower roof, Pillbox Hill

Maze Bank Tower roof, Pillbox Hill Sumo V - Top of the containers on SS Bulker, Port of Los Santos

Top of the containers on SS Bulker, Port of Los Santos Sumo VI - Sightings Bar and Restaurant roof, Empire Way, Los Santos International Airport

Each area poses a different kind of challenge in the form of map layouts depending on the vehicle players select to play this GTA Online game mode.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New vehicle

- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)



6 New Hotring Circuit Races



3x GTA$ & RP

- Tuner Contracts

- Auto Shop Client Jobs

- Exotic Exports

- Select Hotring Circuit Races



2x GTA$ & RP

- Sumo Adv Mode

- Select Community Series

The Sumo Adversary Mode is one of the most fun game modes available in GTA Online, and now that there are double rewards on offer from March 9 through March 15, 2023, it has become the perfect time to indulge in this entertaining match type with friends.

