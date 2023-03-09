GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride of new weekly update released today (March 9-15, 2023)

Rockstar Games has just released a brand new weekly update for GTA Online, bringing new gameplay changes to the multiplayer title. Yesterday, the gaming studio published a surprise background update, and on Thursday, March 9, 2023, they've released a routine weekly update.

The update went live around 3:30 pm IST and reportedly included several new offers, discounts, gameplay changes, and other changes. While the new Karin Hotring Everon drip-feed vehicle stole the show, Rockstar Games further introduced two existing vehicles as the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride rewards.

This update will remain active until March 15, 2023, and GTA Online players can claim the rewards before the next weekly update.

Rockstar Games has added the BF Club and Canis Seminole Frontier as the Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in GTA Online’s latest weekly update

Prize Ride - Seminole Frontier (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Tigon, Tezeract



Simeon Showroom - Hotring Everon, Hotring Sabre, Landstalker XL, Hellion, Comet

With the March 8 background upgrade fixing several long-standing bugs and glitches, the weekly feature update introduced the Club as the Podium Vehicle in The Diamond Casino. It's a hatchback vehicle that normally costs $1,280,000 in GTA Online.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games is offering it as a free reward for winning the Lucky Draw competition. To win this vehicle, follow these steps:

Go to The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood near the Los Santos Freeway. Enter the Casino premises, stand in front of the Lucky Wheel, and press the required button to participate in the Lucky Draw. Read the terms and instructions and press the required button to confirm your participation. Spin the Lucky Wheel.

GTA Online players should note that spinning the wheel doesn't ensure that you'll win the Podium Vehicle. As the wheel contains 19 other rewards, the pointer could potentially land on any of them. However, you can use this trick to obtain the vehicle reward every single time.

Moving on to the Prize Ride, Rockstar Games has added the Seminole Frontier as a reward for the ongoing Los Santos Car Meet. The Frontier is an SUV that normally costs $678,000 in GTA Online. To win this vehicle, you must finish in the top five positions in Street Races for three consecutive days. If you're interested, you can visit the location on Popular Street in Cypress Flats to inspect the car beforehand.

Brief details about the BF Club and Canis Seminole Frontier in GTA Online

The Club is an OG vehicle from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. It's a simple two-seater vehicle that's inspired by the real-life Volkswagen Polo MK 2. Although it has a simple design by default, it can be customized to a great extent. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h.

The Seminole Frontier is a four-seater off-road SUV that's based on the real-life second-generation Jeep Cherokee (XJ). Once it's fully upgraded, it can hit a top speed of 100.00 mph or 160.93 km/h.

