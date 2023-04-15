List of all new GTA Online vehicular price changes effected from April 27, 2023

In a Newswire post on April 13, 2023, Rockstar Games announced price changes for select GTA Online vehicles. The new update will not only make some cars cheaper but also increase the prices of others. Whether it’s an aircraft, a military automobile, or a fancy motorcar, some of the most popular vehicles are going to see a change in their prices in the coming weeks.

The alterations will come into effect on April 27, 2023, for all supported platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Updated price list for GTA Online vehicles so far (April 27, 2023)

A recent GTA Online weekly update brought the much-awaited Karin Boor drip-feed car as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars. As this DLC is about to come to an end, Rockstar has announced some major changes that are on their way.

Among the most notable things revealed were the upcoming price changes for several fan-favorite cars as well as some controversial ones. Automobiles like Ocelot Stromberg will see a decrease in their price, while the Oppressor Mk II hoverbike will go for double its current cost after the April 27 update.

Here’s a complete list of GTA Online vehicles getting their price increased:

1) Buckingham Akula

Old Price - $3,704,050

New Price - $4,500,000

2) Declasse Granger 3600LX

Old Price - $1,380,000

New Price - $2,000,000

3) Declasse Scramjet

Old Price – $3,480,000

New Price - $4,000,000

4) Dewbauchee Champion

Old Price - $2,995,000

New Price - $3,750,000

5) Imponte Deluxo

Old Price - $4,721,500

New Price - $5,750,000

6) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Old Price - $3,890,250

New Price - $8,000,000

7) Pegassi Toreador

Old Price - $3,660,000

New Price - $4,250,000

8) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Old Price - $3,245,000

New Price - $4,500,000

GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II is the only one getting a substantial price change, which will make it one of the most expensive items in the game. However, a few other fan-favorite vehicles will see their costs get lowered in the update.

Here’s a complete list of GTA Online vehicles that will see a deduction in their prices from April 27:

1) Brute Armored Boxville

Old Price -$2,926,000

New Price - $1,300,000

2) HVY Chernobog

Old Price - $3,311,700

New Price - $1,500,000

3) Imponte Ruiner 2000

Old Price - $5,745,600

New Price - $3,750,000

4) Mammoth Thruster

Old Price - $3,657,500

New Price - $2,500,000

5) Mammoth Tula

Old Price - $5,173,700

New Price - $4,100,000

6) Ocelot Stromberg

Old Price - $3,185,350

New Price - $2,500,000

7) Pegassi Oppressor

Old Price - $3,524,500

New Price - $2,750,000

8) RM-10 Bombushka

Old Price - $5,918,500

New Price - $4,750,000

Lower prices for Stromberg and Ruiner 2000 will be highly appreciated by fans, while the increased price of the Oppressor Mk II will make it harder for griefers to afford it. The developers have also promised to continue evaluating and re-balancing certain GTA Online vehicles in the future.

