Final chance for GTA Online players to get Oppressor Mk II and save millions of money

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Oppressor Mk II has once again become the most talked about vehicle, and this time, for a different reason. The custom hoverbike is currently available from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,890,250 - $2,925,000. However, in just a couple of weeks, the price will increase substantially, making it harder for many players to afford it.

Rockstar has recently announced a price hike on Oppressor Mk II, which will come into effect on April 27, 2023, and increase its costs to a whopping $8,000,000. Those looking to buy this vehicle shouldn’t wait much longer to get it while it’s still almost half its new price.

Oppressor Mk II will soon become one of the most expensive GTA Online vehicles

According to the latest Rockstar newswire post, the developers are currently re-evaluating the prices of all GTA Online vehicles and have officially announced the following first set of changes coming with the April 27th update:

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II - $8,000,000

Pegassi Oppressor - $2,750,000

Declasse Granger 3600LX - $2,000,000

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - $4,500,000

Pegassi Toreador - $4,250,000

Declasse Scramjet - $4,000,000

Brute Armored Boxville - $1,300,000

RM-10 Bombushka - $4,750,000

Buckingham Akula - $4,500,000

Mammoth Thruster - $2,500,000

HVY Chernobog - $1,500,000

Ocelot Stromberg - $2,500,000

Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $3,750,000

Imponte Deluxo - $5,750,000

Dewbauchee Champion - $3,750,000

Mammoth Tula - $4,100,000

Among them, the Oppressor Mk II is the one getting a substantial amount of price change, making it one of the most expensive vehicles, only shy behind the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe price of $10,000,000. Rockstar Games also shared that they “will continue re-evaluating” vehicle pricing going forward, giving a hint that more changes could happen in the future.

What makes the Oppressor Mk II so special in GTA Online?

Although Oppressor MK II in GTA Online is widely considered a griefer’s favorite vehicle, it is still a very useful one in the game. It possesses permanent hovering capabilities, making it easier for players to navigate the city. According to Broughy1322’s analysis, the vehicle offers the following performance:

Top Speed - 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h)

127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) Lap Time - 0:53.387

Even after the Nerf with The Criminal Enterprises update, it still offers solid overall performance thanks to the rear-mounted rocket booster. This gives players a brief speed boost whenever they require it, allowing them to quickly pick up the speed after taking corners.

Machine Guns, Explosive MG, and Missiles are all available for players to equip and annihilate the enemy if required.

Interested buyers shouldn’t wait any longer to buy the Oppressor Mk II immediately. The new GTA Online update offers a lot of money-making opportunities, helping gamers in their hustle.

