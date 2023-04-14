Which real-life car is Karin Boor in GTA Online based on, and is it worth buying?

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series offers a plethora of vehicles in each of its games. They are almost always inspired by real-life vehicles, with some creative tweaks to make them unique.

A new off-roader called the Karin Boor has debuted in GTA Online with the latest weekly update that is part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-feed content. Players can't help but wonder which real-life car it is based on and whether it’s worth buying in 2023.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Karin Boor of GTA Online is based on real-life Subaru BRAT

The Karin Boor in GTA Online is a two-seater utility car that takes direct inspiration from the real-life Subaru BRAT (2nd generation) coupe. Classic car enthusiasts will appreciate the vintage look of this vehicle, which resembles the Picador and Warrener HKR. It has the following characteristics:

Front body:

Plastic extended bumper in black color

Silver-colored chrome trim

Two rectangle-shaped indicators

A mesh grille with horizontal dividers

“KARIN” lettering on the steering-wheel-side

Three headlamps with rectangular high-beam lamps

Simplistic bonnet area

Side body:

Fender flares

Plastic trims on the rear quarters and the wheelbase area

“KARIN” written on the front fenders

Black-colored plastic handles

Wing mirrors

Small cabin

Chrome trimming around the windows

Black-colored plastic trim around the glass panes

Bulky wheel wells

Visible springs due to increased height on the rear-side

Rear body:

Wide tailgate

A black-colored plastic handle in the center

Silver lettering on the driver's side (both manufacturer and vehicle names)

Large red-colored tail lamps

Small turn units

Black-colored plastic rear bumper

Visible exhaust muffler and tube

The Karin Boor comes with a primary color in most of the bodywork. A secondary color is only applied to the lower body portions.

Despite a few performance shortcomings, the Karin Boor is worth it in GTA Online

GTA Online's Karin Boor is powered by a large-sized inline-6 engine with a 5-speed transmission. It is one of the slowest vehicles in the game and can only reach a top speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h), per the game files.

The lack of sheer power also results in slow acceleration, which, when combined with poor braking, doesn’t offer a good driving experience for most players. Being extremely lightweight, the vehicle also doesn’t offer much ramming power.

The lack of grip on the road makes the Karin Boor’s handling unresponsive at times. If players try to take hard corners, they will sometimes experience sliding, even if they don’t intend to.

On the positive side, the vehicle’s suspension is soft but heavily dampened, which allows it to handle most road bumps with ease. It also has a very good turning radius, making it easier for GTA Online players to take corners despite the car's tendency to slide.

While the cons outnumber the pros, Karin Boor is still a decent vehicle to have and drive all around Los Santos. Interested buyers can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,280,000.

