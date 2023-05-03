Is Oppressor Mk II worth spending 8 million dollars in GTA Online?

A few weeks ago, Rockstar Games announced that they would be re-adjusting the prices of several Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online vehicles. This was done to make some of the most overpowered vehicles less accessible. The new price tags came into effect on April 27, 2023, with the cost of the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II being the most talked-about change.

Previously, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II's asking price was $3,890,250, which has now been inflated to a whopping $8,000,000. Despite its unmatched utility, most players will have to think twice before going through with this purchase. That said, let’s analyze if the Oppressor Mk II is worth that much in GTA Online.

Should GTA Online players spend 8 million dollars on the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is one of the most useful and unique vehicles in GTA Online. It is a futuristic motorcycle capable of flying at a great top speed of 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h. The Oppressor Mk II boasts an unusual design inspired by the real-life BMW concept hoverbike and also packs multiple Homing Missiles in its arsenal.

Although these features are quite appealing, knowing that the hoverbike was much cheaper at some point is a little off-putting. Even if players unlock its GTA Online Trade Price by completing five Client Jobs from the Terrorbyte, they will still have to pay $6,000,000, which is no small amount. While such utility is seldom seen in vehicles, a few alternatives offer just as much, if not more.

Those who want to experience something similar to the Oppressor Mk II at a cheaper price can go for the original Pegassi Oppressor. Like its successor, this bike also has Rocket Boost, multiple Homing Missiles, and is capable of flying, albeit for short distances. Furthermore, it only costs $2,750,000 and has a Trade Price of $2,067,669.

Alternatively, players can look towards the Imponte Deluxo, which can fly in the sky and float on water. It has a compact design inspired by the DeLorean DMC-12 that fans of the movie, Back To The Future will recognize instantly. Deluxo can hit a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h and fire several Homing Missiles.

While this car has also become more expensive following the price change update in GTA Online, it is still cheaper than the Oppressor Mk II. Those interested in the Imponte Deluxo will have to pay $5,750,000 or a Trade Price of $4,312,500.

There are many ways to make money in GTA Online. However, it takes a lot of time and effort to rack up a decent amount. Unless players have a vast amount of in-game cash or aim to add unique vehicles to their collection, the Oppressor Mk II is not worth spending $8,000,000.

