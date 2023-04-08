5 patriotic vehicles in GTA Vice City Remastered, ranked

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has always boasted several types of vehicles. Patriotic vehicles have been an active part of that catalog since the franchise's inception. Most of these vehicles can be seen being used by the military and are some of the toughest ones in each game. Grand Theft Auto Vice City Remastered, commonly known as The Definitive Edition, also features a great selection of patriotic aircraft, bikes, and cars.

Since the extensive statistics for GTA Vice City Remastered vehicles are hard to come by, it can be a little difficult to decipher which is better than the other. To assist players with this, we will rank the top five patriotic vehicles in GTA Vice City Remastered.

Barracks OL and four other patriotic vehicles in GTA Vice City Remastered, ranked

5) Patriot

The Patriot is a military SUV that can seat four people at maximum. Rockstar Games possibly took inspiration from the real-life AM General HMMWV for this car. This vehicle spawns in Little Haiti at Phil Cassidy's hideout, the film studio on Prawn Island, and at Fort Baxter Airbase.

It also makes notable appearances in several missions like Sir, Yes Sir!, Gun Runner, and Boomshine Saigon. Although Patriot has a robust build, it is incredibly slow, having a top speed of just 105.63 mph or 170.00 km/h.

4) Barracks OL

Barracks OL is a military truck in the game and is used to transport large quantities of armed forces and commodities. It is based on the real-life M939 "5 ton" Truck and falls under the Emergency vehicles class in GTA Vice City Remastered. Players can usually find this truck at Fort Baxter Airbase.

Apart from the US Military, the Forelli Crime Family has also been spotted possessing this utility truck. While it is a heavy-duty truck and big in stature, its handling is poor, and has a top speed of 111.85 mph or 180.00 km/h, which is fairly average.

3) Angel Motorcycle

Angel is a two-seater bike in GTA Vice City Remastered. It's based on the real-life Harley-Davidson Panhead Motorcycle. While it is not used by the military, the American flag featured on its gas tank emits a sense of patriotism.

The bike debuted with the mission Alloy Wheels of Steel. It is widely used by the notorious Vice City Bikers gang and can be found outside the Greasy Chopper Bar or elsewhere Downtown. Angel has a Rear Wheel Drive train, is easy to handle, and is highly maneuverable with a top speed of 118.06 mph or 190.00 km/h.

2) Rhino Tank

The Rhino Tank is an intimidating military tank. The real-life M93 Fox reconnaissance vehicle, Panhard ERC 90, M3 Stuart, and M4 Sherman tanks inspired Rhino's design for the game. After collecting 90 Hidden Packages in GTA Vice City Remastered, players can find this tank at the Fort Baxter Airbase.

The Rhino Tank is not a fast vehicle by any stretch, having a top speed of just 49.71 mph or 80.00 km/h. However, it's incredibly durable and hard to destroy. It also features a cannon that fires explosive projectiles capable of taking down any vehicle with one hit.

1) Hunter

Hunter is a weaponized military helicopter, a variant of which is also featured in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter. Hunter spawns at Fort Baxter Airbase and the Ocean Beach Helipad once players complete the game's final mission, Keep Your Friends Close and collect all 100 Hidden Packages.

Hunter is easy to control, highly resistant, and features a Turbo engine. It has a great top speed of 124.27 mph or 200.00 km/h, making it one of the fastest vehicles in the game. Players can even fire rockets and shoot bullets while flying.

