Top 5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)

Rockstar Games has regularly added motorcycles to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While some are even faster than sports cars, others offer a different experience from high-speed vehicles in terms of maneuverability, zipping past sharp turns, and tight gaps in style.

Looking at GTA Online's gigantic catalog, it can easily become overwhelming to choose the best bikes. To assist players with this, in this article, we will be sorting out the five fastest motorcycles in the game post The Last Dose update.

Note that the rankings are on the basis of each bike's top speed in GTA Online.

Manchez Scout and 4 other fastest motorcycles in GTA Online post The Last Dose update

5) BF400

Manufacturer - Nagasaki

Top Speed - 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h

Cost - $95,000

The Nagasaki BF400 was added to GTA Online way back in 2016 with the Cunning Stunts update. Its design is based on the real-life motorcycle KTM Adventure. It boasts decent top speed and acceleration paired with pretty average handling.

This bike is the most affordable entry on this list and can be bought for the aforementioned price from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Unfortunately, there is no Trade Price available for the Nagasaki BF400.

4) Manchez Scout

Manufacturer - Maibatsu

Top Speed - 139.75 mph or 224.91 km/h

Cost - $225,000

The Maitbatsu Manchez Scout was brought to the game via the Cayo Perico Heist update in January 2021. The real-life motorcycles Armstrong MT500 and Kawasaki KLR 250 inspired its design in GTA Online.

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout is faster than the previous entry on this list but has equivalent handling with a worse braking system. It has a relatively cheap price tag and can be bought from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Once again, there is no Trade Price attached to the Maibatsu Manchez Scout.

3) Opressor

Manufacturer - Pegassi

Top Speed - 140.00 mph or 225.31 km/h

Cost - $3,524,500

The Pegassi Opressor was added to the game with the Gunrunning update way back in 2017 and is a bit different from other motorcycles on this list. It is a weaponized bike with the ability to fly for a limited amount of time.

It has a futuristic design based on the real-life Yamaha MX175 and a staggering price tag of over three million dollars. Players who can afford the Pegassi Opressor can buy it from Warstock Cache & Carry.

There is also a Trade Price of $2,650,000 which gets unlocked upon completing the Opressor related Mobile Operations Center mission.

2) Deathbike

Manufacturer - Western

Top Speed - 150.00 mph or241.40 km/h

Cost - $1,389,000

The Western Deathbike is a custom variant of the Western Gargoyle motorcycle. Players will have to first buy the latter for $120,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and then upgrade it for $1,269,000 via the Arena Workshop.

Its design is based on a bike featured in the popular TV series, The Walking Dead. Deathbike has average handling with a poor braking system. Upon complete customization, it can withstand three Homing Missiles before being destroyed. Being a custom variant, there is no Trade Price available for the Western Deathbike.

1) Reever

Manufacturer - Western

Top Speed - 163.00 mph or 262.32 km/h

Cost - $1,900,000

The Western Reever is the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online post the Last Dose update. Its design was inspired by the real-life bike ARCH Method 143 and was added to the game via The Contract update in February 2022.

Rockstar Games' official website gives its acceleration a perfect score of 100. This aids it in reaching its top speed within seconds. The Reever is also easier to handle with a much superior braking system than others on this list. Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport but unfortunately, there is no Trade Price available.

