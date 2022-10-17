5 reasons why original GTA Vice City is better than the remaster

GTA Vice City is one of the most played games in the series, being a fan-favorite next to San Andreas and GTA III, among the old games. Rockstar Games released GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition featuring these three specific games with improved visuals and gameplay; that plan, however, didn't work as planned.

As much as the three games were made to look better than the original, there were a lot of other issues which led to players getting annoyed with the Definitive Edition. Specifically, with GTA Vice City, there were quite a few glitches and a few missing features.

This article will point out the reason behind the frustration at Vice City's remaster, which pales in comparison to the original game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Radio bug, vehicle damage physics, and 3 other reasons why original GTA Vice City offers better experience

1) Radio bug

GTA Vice City fans believe the game's essence was captured by driving fast and listening to the radio at a high volume. Being an old title, many of the music licenses in the game should have expired by now. Still, players were annoyed to see many of the songs missing in the Definitive Edition.

Undoubtedly, after getting the remastered version, players felt that they may not be able to experience some of the game's best aspects. There were mods made to fix this and restore the missing songs, but after the latest patch, those third-party software have stopped working too.

2) Collision bug

Bugs and glitches have become common in most new games and remakes, and the Definitive Edition of Vice City wasn't immune to it either. Players noticed many places in the game where they glitched and fell straight through while exploring certain parts of the map, producing both annoying and entertaining results.

It gives credence to the fact that the developers did not do a good job with the remastered game. One of the most ridiculous places to glitch was by an ocean where players might usually drown and die. But instead, because of the glitch, they were able to explore the ocean floor just as they would walk around above sea level.

3) Framerate bug

Gameplay involving a lot of fast motion, particularly sporting games, looks better when playing at a higher framerate since most of the motion blur gets eliminated. The Definitive Edition of GTA: Vice City also had high framerates on the newest consoles, but players also noticed stuttering issues at times.

Players notice 60 FPS gameplay when driving around the city, but as soon as there's some sort of action involved, the game drops much below 30, which also brings along a lot of lag. Many fans are still facing this issue, which is disheartening since there were high expectations from the new version.

4) Character remake

When a game gets remastered or a remade version, it's the characters that players want to see improved the most, along with the other elements in the game. With GTA Vice City's Definitive Edition, this proved to be rather challenging for the developers as the characters looked far from what expectations made them out to be.

To make things worse, many character models looked even worse than what they did in the original version. This ruined the overall gaming experience, especially for players who were looking to experience nostalgia while replaying the old game.

5) Vehicle damage bug

Among other notable issues found in Vice City's Definitive Edition, this one gets a special mention as it involves damaging vehicles. In the original game, hitting a car with a bat broke its parts one by one, falling exactly where they should, just as basic physics would have them do.

In the Definitive Edition, this entire experience felt far less satisfying with glass breaking without any shards when beaten up by a bat, and broken parts somehow falling to the opposite side when broken. This aspect spoiled the way the mechanics worked in the original game, disappointing many players.

