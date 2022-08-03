5 common GTA Online bugs and how to fix them

Even a decade after its release, players still find bugs in GTA Online. GTA Online is still a pretty advanced game for any system to run, so players are bound to find something wrong with it at some point, even with top-notch processors.

But because of how common these glitches are, players can easily find a quick solution to fix them. This article will provide players with five of the most common glitches that GTA Online players face and some solutions to try.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion, and the solutions might not work for everyone.

The most common GTA Online glitches that players might face at some time

5) Texture not loading

Missing textures is one of the most prevalent errors that players who play GTA Online on a low-end PC may encounter. While missing texture does not prevent players from starting the game, it does make playing the game difficult since players are unable to view objects and locations critical for progression.

There are a couple of ways in which players can fix the problem of missing textures. The first one includes the following steps:

Open GTA Online but stay on the main menu

Minimize the game and open the task manager

Click on GTA 5 and expand it

Then find GTA 5.exe and change the priority to high

The next method is much simpler: Players just need to set their vertical sync (Vsync) to 50%.

4) Infinite Loading Screen

Loading screens are always a pain to sit through, but this bug makes the process even worse as it prevents players from connecting to any session. There are many reasons for this, which can range from the game trying to connect to a server in another country or a networking error.

This bug can also come in other forms - the most popular one is the skycam bug. In this rendition, the game goes into the skycam loading screen and keeps on loading.

Players can follow the steps below to fix all variations of this bug:

Minimize the game

Open Task Manager

Go to the performance tab and click on resource monitor

Suspend GTA 5 for 10-15 seconds

Maximize the game

By following these steps, players will be able to get into a session.

3) Invite-Only Bug

After the release of the Criminal Enterprises update, players were delighted to see that they could now finally conduct Sell missions in invite-only sessions. Most players were able to do this right after downloading the update, but others bizarrely encountered a bug that basically made their character unrecognizable to the game.

Whenever such players try to load into an invite-only session, they get a screen that asks them to create a new character. Fortunately, YouTuber GRIFFEN GREEN GAMER has found an easy solution to bypass this bug:

When players get the create a new character screen, they just need to go to the main menu

Open GTA 5 story mode

Then change to your GTA Online character by pressing the D-pad or Left Alt button

Then join the invite only session again

3) White screen after completing Diamond Casino Heist

One of the most time-consuming and popular methods to earn money in GTA Online has to be Heist missions. They are a crucial part of what makes Grand Theft Auto Online fun, as players get to partake in enthralling and entertaining heists with their friends.

But like any other game mode, players need to be rewarded for their victory, and unfortunately, this bug takes that away from them. After completing the Diamond Casino heist, this bug automatically creates an unresponsive white screen that can disrupt the players' experience for hours on end.

Luckily, YouTuber GhostVaperYT gave the community a simple fix that they can use for this bug:

When the cutscene for the rewards are happening, quickly press ALT + F4 + ESC three times

Save symbol should pop up in the corner

Do ALT + F4 + ESC the fourth time and quit the game by pressing ALT + F4

Log back into the game. Players will have their rewards saved

1) Tutorial Bug

Rockstar Games released a background update in May 2022 to fix a lot of bugs and issues plaguing Grand Theft Auto Online. Ironically, it caused more bugs. One of the main issues that players had was that they were being forced to replay tutorials.

Further, players were unable to exit the tutorial. Rockstar Games promptly rolled back the update, which fixed the fault for the majority of users, but for those who are still experiencing issues, the only remedy is to replay the whole tutorial.

This is a laborious procedure that most players will undoubtedly attempt to avoid, but it is the only way out of this tutorial trap.

