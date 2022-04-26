5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs in 2022

Rockstar's ascension to the top of the gaming industry began with the release of GTA 3 in 2001. They also inadvertently contributed to the rise of open-world games, a genre that was seldom explored before. Although there are tons of games in the GTA franchise, one of the most relevant ones right now is GTA 5.

However, not every PC gamer can run this game on their devices, leading to a chase for alternatives. Most gamers have already played the older games from the series and want to try something from other developers. Finding games that provide a similar experience at comparable quality is like finding a needle in a haystack.

This article will assist such players by providing a list of the best GTA-like games for low-end laptops and PCs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Games to play when you can't run GTA 5

5) The Simpsons: Hit & Run

There are countless games based on The Simpsons, and it's hardly surprising given how popular the show is. Simpsons: Hit & Run is one title that has aged well and is still quite relevant.

The GTA influence is undeniable since the whole premise involves driving and open-world exploration. Modders have since connected all the levels together into a single map and have even created a ray-traced remake of the first level.

4) Total Overdose

Total Overdose has a little bit of everything to really tickle that early to mid-2000s nostalgia. The game plays like a strange mix of GTA, Max Payne, Just Cause, and even Prince of Persia.

The game takes place in an open-world Mexico-based map where players can drive and roam around while wreaking havoc. The bullet-time mechanics of Max Payne play a big role here, combined with a scoring system for kills and a rewind system similar to Prince of Persia.

Despite seemingly being influenced by so many different games, Total Overdose manages to create a memorable and unique experience in the open-world genre. In fact, the only game that seems remotely similar to it is Sunset Overdrive, which was released on PCs in 2018.

3) Just Cause

Since the release of the first game in 2006, the Just Cause series has been a huge success. The franchise appears to get crazier with each installment as protagonist Rico Rodriguez becomes increasingly superhuman.

However, the first game was much more grounded, with far less specialized equipment available to the players. The grappler was a gun, and it wasn't mounted on Rico's arms, but the stunts that could be performed with it were still quite outrageous.

For many, Just Cause was their first real foray into the open-world genre and what it had to offer. The game rewarded exploration and non-linear gameplay, and the vast map provided the potential for endless chaos.

2) The Godfather

The Godfather is an extremely underrated game when it comes to the open-world genre. This could be because games based on movies usually aren't considered that good. However, The Godfather is an exception, as it's a memorable open-world game that plays somewhat like an RPG with rather polished gameplay mechanics.

Players create their own characters and take part in story missions that take place alongside the plot of the movies. Meanwhile, they will also have to take over territories owned by rival Mafia families to become the Don of New York.

It doesn't have as much freedom as the GTA or Just Cause games, but it offers an immersive take on the world of the Cosa Nostra.

1) Scarface: The World is Yours

This is another movie-based game that is quite fun to play. Scarface: The World is Yours picks up where the movie left off in an alternate reality where Tony Montana never died and is now seeking revenge.

The gameplay is a bit similar to The Godfather and GTA, and it's made on Renderware, the same engine as the 3D Universe GTA games. However, Scarface: The World is Yours feels a lot more polished thanks to better quality textures, high-poly models and a more immersive combat system.

Empire management is a huge aspect of the game as the plot sees Tony Montana reclaiming his empire from scratch. A marked difference from GTA is that players can't shoot at civilians, and the game discourages them from attacking cops.

It isn't a toned-down game in any way, though, as players are still rewarded for causing mayhem and killing enemies. The screen goes into first-person mode when a rage meter is filled, and players get unlimited ammunition for a short amount of time.

Edited by Danyal Arabi