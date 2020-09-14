5 best games like GTA but clean

The GTA franchise is known for featuring an immensely realistic criminal experience. The downside of that is the gameplay, which includes lots of violence, nudity, profanity, use of drugs, and sexual content. These elements may make the game feel more realistic, but not all of us want to go around torturing people as Trevor does in GTA 5.

For those GTA players who love the open-world experience of GTA but cannot tolerate the negativity and violence of the game, there are a few alternatives that they can try.

Five best games like GTA but clean

1) Lego City Undercover

Lego City Undercover (Image credits: Nintendo)

Lego City Undercover is the Lego version of GTA, but with a cleaner storyline and gameplay that doesn't always come back to crass dialogues or unnecessary violence. Instead of playing like a criminal, the player must don the role of an undercover cop.

As Chase McCain, the unlikely hero who goes undercover and becomes a part of criminal gangs, you can commandeer vehicles, commit a few crimes, explore the open-world, win the trust of the mob, and finally catch them all.

2) The Simpsons: Hit and Run

Simpsons Hit and Run (Image credits: GamingBolt)

The Simpsons: Hit and Run is the perfect sandbox replacement to GTA, one which does not feature inappropriate content but keeps alive the spirit of GTA. The game is a part of the sandbox format, in which there are seven levels that the player must cross.

There are several playable characters, including the infamous Homer and Bart. The player can commandeer vehicles from the civilians on the road and drive around to explore the city. There is also a meter that informs you about when the police might start chasing you once you have wrecked too much havoc on the streets of Springfield.

3) Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 (Image credits: Steam)

The Just Cause series has often been compared to the GTA franchise, mostly for having similar open-world gameplay. In the third installment of Just Cause, the protagonist, Rico Rodriguez, returns to his Mediterranean home country of Medici.

Medici presents a massive open-world for the player to explore. With a grappling hook and the perfect winged suit to go around, the player can progress in the game and ultimately take down the dictator that has taken over Medici. While the game does have violent action, it's not as extreme as GTA.

4) Bully

Bully (Image credits: Screen Rant)

Bully resembles GTA quite a lot in terms of the gameplay, maybe because both games were created by Rockstar Games. Bully is a game that follows the story of a 15-year-old high school student by the name of Jimmy Hopkins, who is a rebel at heart.

The game allows you to roam freely in the open-world of the Bullworth Academy, a private boarding school, where Jimmy must commit various acts of rebellion to challenge the authority of the school and while also keeping the other students in check. There is a meter that checks your level of trouble as well as an arsenal of weapons ranging from a slingshot to stinkbombs.

5) Mercenaries 2

Mercenaries 2 (Image credits: Softonic)

Mercenaries 2 is a game that's situated in Venezuela, where Solano, a dictator, takes over the country in his hegemonic rule. The mercenary that the player takes over has been scorned by Solano and thus, vows to take revenge from him, while also making some money along the way.

The game allows the player to hijack cars and other vehicles and even switch between driver and gunner. Another great feature of the game is that the player can even recruit mercenaries of their own, which may be reminiscent of GTA San Andreas.