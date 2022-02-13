Best graphics settings for achieving 60 FPS in GTA 5

GTA 5 is a demanding game that, even after all these years, may still struggle to run on most computers. In fact, the game is still used as a benchmarking tool to assess the performance of graphics cards and laptops.

The in-game graphics settings have far too many options, which can often leave players perplexed. This article will assist PC gamers in fine-tuning these settings for optimal performance.

GTA 5 graphics settings guide: How to get over 60 FPS in-game

Although 60 frames per second isn't entirely necessary when playing Story Mode, it can be beneficial for Online PvP matches. Furthermore, for a large number of gamers, 60 frames per second is considered the bare minimum for gaming. There are also those who have difficulty distinguishing between 30 and 60 frames per second.

Optimum settings to achieve 60 FPS

This is only an estimate, but most modern PCs capable of running GTA 5 will achieve over 60 FPS by following these settings. Some of the options can be tweaked by players to find their own sweet spot between performance and quality.

Graphics settings:

DirectX Version - DirectX11 (lower if needed)

DirectX11 (lower if needed) Screen Type - Fullscreen (change to Windowed Borderless for maximum FPS)

Fullscreen (change to Windowed Borderless for maximum FPS) Resolution / Aspect Ratio - Set to native resolution

/ Set to native resolution FXAA - On

On MSAA - 2x/Off

2x/Off NVIDIA TXAA - Off

Off VSync - On/Off

On/Off Population Density / Population Variety / Distance Scaling - Maximum

/ / Maximum Texture Quality - Very High (depends on available GPU VRAM)

- Very High (depends on available GPU VRAM) Shader Quality - High

- High Shadow Quality - High (this can be a bit performance-intensive)

- High (this can be a bit performance-intensive) Reflection Quality - Ultra (can be lowered for more framerate)

- Ultra (can be lowered for more framerate) Reflection MSAA - Off/8x (depends on preference)

- Off/8x (depends on preference) Water Quality - Very High

- Very High Particles Quality - Very High

- Very High Grass Quality - High (One of the most performance-intensive settings. Setting it to Ultra can drop fps by 10 when moving over grass)

- High (One of the most performance-intensive settings. Setting it to Ultra can drop fps by 10 when moving over grass) Soft Shadows - NVIDIA PCSS/Softer/Softest (choose the best one that balances performance and quality)

- NVIDIA PCSS/Softer/Softest (choose the best one that balances performance and quality) PostFX - Normal/Very High (depends on preference)

- Normal/Very High (depends on preference) Motion Blur / Depth of Field - Set according to preference

/ - Set according to preference Anisotropic Filtering - 16x

- 16x Ambient Occlusion - High/Very High

- High/Very High Tessellation - Very High/Normal

Advanced graphics settings:

Long Shadows / High Resolution Shadows - Off (these don't make much of a difference)

/ - Off (these don't make much of a difference) High Detail Streaming While Flying - On

- On Frame Scaling Mode - Off

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The resultant framerate is determined by the hardware, so these settings may not be the same for every player.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee