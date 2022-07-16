How solo players can make a lot of money in GTA Online

Solo GTA Online players have several ways at their disposal to make a ton of money in case they really want to buy something expensive. Out of all of their options, The Cayo Perico Heist is realistically their best choice.

Here is a short primer on how solo players can make money in the most efficient manner in GTA Online:

The Cayo Perico Heist

Running a business

Grinding Contact Missions

Players can also buy Shark Cards or exploit glitches (which often get patched), but both methods have obvious flaws that won't appeal to all kinds of players.

Ways you can make money solo in GTA Online, including running a business

Robbing El Rubio in The Cayo Perico Heist is a terrific moneymaker (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as sheer efficiency goes, it's hard to top The Cayo Perico Heist. Once a player has unlocked it, they can easily make a million or more dollars an hour in GTA Online. It might sound too good for a new player, but it genuinely is possible to achieve.

The main things holding new players back from The Cayo Perico Heist are:

Having $2,200,000 to buy the Kosatka

The difficulty

The first reason is why some players will grind businesses or Contact Missions. The second reason, on the other hand, may turn away beginners who think the heist is too hard. This can be avoided by practicing and learning how to approach the heist from various video guides; eventually, players should be able to grind it effortlessly.

Running a business

Any of the Career Builder options will help you earn cash in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another relevant method to earn a good amount of money is by running a business. This is especially relevant to gamers on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, as those versions of GTA Online include Career Builder. Thus, all new players should already have access to any of these four businesses:

Office

Clubhouse

Nightclub

Bunker

Moreover, beginners will be given vehicles, guns, and some money up to $1,000,000. All four of those businesses run differently, yet they're all profitable and are easy to operate. Not to mention, they can see some very generous event weeks that boost their profits higher than normal.

The Agency is a recent and worthwhile investment in GTA Online as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Generally, it's the sell missions that will give players the most cash. In the Nightclub's case, just collecting the occasional $50,000 from the safe will work fine; just remember to participate in promotion missions. On a similar note, buying something like an Agency can be very profitable if the player undertakes the missions associated with it.

It should be noted that having more businesses doesn't necessarily mean that the player is going to be making a ton of money. Realistically, they won't have time to do every moneymaker associated with a business. For example, the Arena Workshop isn't a good financial investment. Likewise, players who grind The Cayo Perico Heist won't really care for Facilities' Doomsday Heist.

Grinding Contact Missions

An example of some the Newswire promoting a Contact Mission with more pay than usual (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another great way for early-game players to earn money is by grinding Contact Missions. Ideally, they will be taking up missions that are offering 2x or 3x cash from an event week, which usually changes every week. For more information on this topic, players are recommended to check out Rockstar Games' Newswire posts, which usually detail everything that is getting a bonus for a specific week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far