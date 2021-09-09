How to get a lot of money in GTA Online: A beginner’s guide

There are several ways for beginners to make money in GTA Online, although it's also essential to save money.

The main thing most F2P GTA Online players should grind for is the Cayo Perico Heist. It's a heist that can be done solo, and it gives an excellent payout. It's one of the best moneymakers in GTA Online, but players need to buy a Kosatka for $2,200,000 to start the heist.

Hence, it's vital to earn some money for that and some good weaponry. Beginners have a myriad of ways to make some easy cash. However, this article will focus more on efficiency than anything else.

Making money in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

This heist is the main goal most beginners should have in mind (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA Online beginners' sole focus is to earn as much money as possible, then they need to grind to start the Cayo Perico Heist. It's the most efficient solo moneymaker in GTA Online.

Shark cards

Shark cards are the best moneymaker in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the new player is wealthy in real life, they can buy shark cards and skip any menial grinding. They can choose to spend thousands of dollars, and they'll cut an incredible amount of hours that other players would've grinded away.

However, most GTA Online players won't be able to spend too much money on shark cards. They might be able to buy one or two of them, or they'll likely buy none of them.

Freebies through Twitch Prime

What a free Twitch reward looks like (Image via Twitch)

GTA Online players can earn easy rewards every month if they check their Twitch. For example, this month is giving away $400,000 and a free Auto Shop property. Both of those rewards can be highly beneficial to players in need of making money.

Starting with Contact Missions

Contact Missions are an easy way for most beginners to earn some sizable cash. Players could also choose to make some investments in an armored vehicle to make things easier.

Some Contact Missions are easy to grind at the start of GTA Online. Beginner players have a low rank, so they can't do what most of the populace can do.

Learn to save money

Expensive outfits won't help much (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the GTA Online player does nothing but throw their money away, it doesn't matter how much they earn. Buying expensive clothes is a waste of money at the start of the game, as it gives the player no immediate benefit.

Likewise, buying expensive sports cars to flaunt it is also ill-advised. Beginners need to save money to buy a Kosatka, so spending over a million dollars on a niche car isn't going to help them grind any quicker.

Do the Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is worth the investment (Image via Rockstar Games)

Becoming a VIP or a CEO can help a player earn some significant savings. However, it would still require an investment from the player. Not to mention, it's not the best moneymaker for solo players.

However, once the player has earned $2,200,000 from various means, they can buy the Kosatka. From there, the player needs to grind the Cayo Perico Heist several times. After doing a few heists, beginners can easily invest in other parts of the game, like running a business.

