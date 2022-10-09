How to optimize GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy for more framerates

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was the most recent reintroduction to the GTA series, and it did not go well for Rockstar. The game was riddled with bugs, glitches, and strange effects that drew harsh criticism from fans. It is one of the most contentious releases from the game company to date.

However, GTA fans still adore it for nostalgia. The old-gen Unreal Engine 4 integration caused the three games to crash even on high-end PCs. Although PC specifications and game performance are linked, everyone prefers some universally optimized settings options.

Best settings for playing GTA Trilogy with higher framerates

BenchmarKing, a YouTuber, posted a video in which they compared the title's graphic settings side-by-side and suggested the best-optimized settings for a smooth gaming experience. They used GTA San Andreas as an example since other games can be optimized with similar settings.

According to the YouTuber, the Anisotropic Filtering settings do not affect the game's visuals. Players can keep any option between 2x and 16x and still get the same graphics. Similarly, Texture Quality is broken, as it does nothing but make things appear distant in ultra settings. Additionally, the Depth of Field setting serves no purpose at all.

BenchmarkKing also claims that the Graphics Quality setting is incorrectly named because it only affects the lighting quality in GTA Trilogy. The four available options significantly impact performance, especially at night. Ergo, the user recommends leaving it in the medium settings.

The Anti-aliasing filter has four settings: off, FXAA+, TAA, and TAA+. These options significantly improve image quality while having little impact on performance. Gamers can keep it at TAA+ for improved visuals in games.

Distance Scaling affects the level of detail in the surrounding objects while moving. This option also affects the spawning of random items and particles. More details and objects will spawn in the environment as quality increases. It has a minor impact on the game's performance, and players can select any setting between Far and Ultra.

GTA Trilogy provides four different options for Reflections. However, each significantly impacts the game's performance without providing much improvisation. Players should stick to the Screen or Planner Low options to get the most out of the game without compromising many framerates. Similarly, Reflection Quality should be kept medium for the aforementioned reasons.

It is advised to use the Volumetric option for Clouds, Low for City Glow, Medium or High for World Shadow Quality, and SSAO for ambient occlusion. These tweaks are minor but have a significant impact on the game's performance. Players can also enable Bloom and Lens Flare for enhanced visuals. Motion Blur is also a personal preference that can be turned on or off.

BenchmarkKing recommends the medium option for Streetlight Quality because higher options significantly impact performance. Similarly, Vehicle Light Quality should be kept low to avoid framerate drops.

However, one viewer disagreed with some of the suggested settings, such as Blooms and Shadows, and explained their reasons.

Comment on BenchmarKing's video (Image via YouTube)

Overall, the compatibility of GTA Trilogy depends entirely on the gaming platform. Gamers can adjust the suggested parameters and enhance the experience on their own.

