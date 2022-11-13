GTA Vice City Definitive Edition guide: Interactive map for all Hidden Package locations

Finding 100 Hidden Packages in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition can be a real chore for some gamers. Thankfully, an interactive map can help simplify everything for you. This guide will include an interactive map from Map Genie, meaning that you will be able to move it around and even click on the icons to see a better look at each location.

It is worth noting that GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has the same Hidden Package locations as the original game. Ergo, this guide should help gamers currently playing either the remaster or the classic title.

This interactive map has all Hidden Package locations in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

The interactive map you see above is the one spoken of in this article's introduction. From there, you can do the following:

Zoom in and out

Pan the interactive map around

Click on any of the magenta icons to see the exact location

It's simple and easy to use, meaning you can find all 100 Hidden Package locations much easier than blindly looking around the town in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Keep in mind that you are looking for small green tiki statues.

Using this interactive map

An example of clicking on a location to see a photo that reveals the exact spot (Image via Map Genie)

Ideally, you will zoom in as much as possible to see each location. If you need further assistance, you can click on the magenta icon to see something similar to the image above. To get rid of that photo pop-up, simply click anywhere else on the map.

This method should work with all 100 Hidden Package locations in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. If you wish to track each one collected, you will have to log in to Map Genie to do so. Still, it's easy to memorize which ones you visit if you search for these collectibles in a logical manner.

For example, some players might start with the top part of the right island and make their way down as they collect everything before moving to another island.

Hidden Package rewards in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Collecting a certain number of these collectibles will give you rewards at the Ocean View Hotel, Vercetti Estate, and Hyman Condo. The weapon rewards are the same regardless of the location, but the vehicle ones are a little different. Here is how many Hidden Packages you need to collect in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition for the following rewards:

10 = Body Armor

20 = Chainsaw

30 = Colt Python

40 = Flamethrower

50 = Combat Sniper

60 = Minigun

70 = Rocket Launcher

80 = Sea Sparrow near the Vercetti Estate

90 = Rhino in Fort Baxter Air Base

100 = Hunter in Fort Baxter Air Base and on the helipad of Lance Vance's home in Ocean Beach

Collecting all 100 will also give you a bonus $100,000. It is worth mentioning that getting a single one will always give you $100. Ergo, obtaining all 100 will provide you with an extra $10,000.

You will also get the City Sleuth achievement for completing this task.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you wish there was an easier way to collect all 100 Hidden Packages? Yes No 0 votes