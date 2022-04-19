GTA Vice City Definitive Edition trophy guide: How to get all achievements in the game

Unlocking achievements is something that a lot of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players love to do, as the remastered version of the game has introduced 13 new achievements. Players can spend their time unlocking these along with the original ones from the previous version of the game.

As the Definitive edition of GTA Vice City has introduced new achievements, it is important to understand how they are achieved as many of these trophies are hard to get.

There are over 43 achievements and trophies in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, and they are divided into five categories based on how they are achieved. This guide will help players get them all.

Full list of GTA Vice City DE achievements and trophies

Mission Complete Achievements

The following achievements are only unlocked when you complete the missions that they are assigned with.

Running Rampant (Complete Vigilante Level 12)

Somebody Call the Wambulance? (Complete Paramedic Level 12)

Legal Counsel (Complete "Riot")

Life of the Party (Complete "All Hands on Deck!")

South American Connection (Complete "Supply & Demand")

Big Heat from Little Havana (Complete "Trojan Voodoo")

Gun for Hire (Complete all assassination contracts)

Chauffeur (Complete the "Publicity Tour" mission)

Tommy Two-Wheels (Complete the "Hog Tied" mission)

Mischief Managed (Complete the "Keep Your Friends Close..." mission)

Vehicle achievements

Driving is an essential part of GTA Vice City DE, so it is not a surprise that there are many achievements and trophies related to activities done with vehicles.

One is Better Than Two (Perform a 30-second wheelie)

Point A to Point B (Drop off 25 passengers driving the taxi)

Just Like the Real Thing (Win the RC Bandit Race)

Don't Need Roads (Hit max speed in a Deluxo)

Daredevil (Complete 36 unique jumps)

Grand Theft Auto (Retrieve every wanted vehicle at Sunshine Autos Import Garage)

Baked Distractions (Hijack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!")

Missable achievements

GTA Vice City DE has introduced four missable trophies that are really important to get, as players only get one chance to get them.

Not my First Time

(Complete "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops)

Chopper'd Up (Kill all hostile NPCs during "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades)

Salutations My Little Friend (Use the M4 to take out Diaz during "Rub Out")

Iron-y (Kill the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron")

High rank/rating/damage achievements

Being the best in GTA Vice City takes a lot of skill and time, so getting achievements for them is totally worth it.

Catch Me if You Can (Achieve a six-star wanted level)

Bloodstained Hands (Earn the Butcher criminal rating)

Keepie-Uppy Okie Dokie (Earn a high score of 5 with the Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball)

I'm Famous! (Earn the Stuff of Legends media attention rank)

Take the Cannoli (Earn the Godfather criminal rating)

Offender (Attain 50 wanted stars)

Break it Up (Cause $500,000 in property damage)

Bull in a China Shop (Cause $1,000,000 in property damage)

Put 'Em Up (Knock off 15 stores)

Target Practice (Perform 50 headshots)

Miscellaneous achievements

These are other achievements that quite don’t fit into other categories but are still important in GTA Vice City DE.

Born in the 80's (Listen to all music stations at least once)

High Quality H2O (Extinguish 10 fires)

Pie Guy (Deliver 10 pizzas)

Vice City Mogul (Own 10 properties)

Greasy Palms (Use a police bribe to reduce your wanted level)

City Sleuth (Find 100 hidden packages)

Done it All (Earn 100% completion)

Kingpin (Unlock all achievements)

Retro Lewk (Wear every outfit in the game at least once)

Scouring the City (Find 50 hidden packages)

Prime Real Estate (Purchase all properties)

Vice Vice Baby (Complete the Cherry Popper dealer subgame)

Those are all the achievements and trophies that players can unlock while playing GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. While these trophies might seem easy, they are still tricky to achieve. This is especially true for the missable ones, as there is still no feature that lets players replay certain missions. So, if a player misses one of their achievements, they either have to play from the last checkpoint or start the game all over again.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee