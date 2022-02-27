All bonus trophies available for completing the Payphone Hits in GTA Online

GTA Online players are very aware of the Payphone Hit missions available in the Agency business or through Franklin via their phones. These missions garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks when a new RP glitch was found, bringing many more gamers to this type of work.

By completing the bonus element of these assassination missions, they will be rewarded with a collection of trophies and a $70,000 cash incentive. This is something that some players may not know.

This article will talk about all the trophies that players can collect by completing the Payphone Hits with the bonus requirements in GTA Online.

GTA Online players can fill their shelves with bonus trophies

There are a total of eight trophies that gamers can collect to decorate their Agency and prove their attention to mission detain in the game. Payphone Hits require various targets to be taken out for a reward of $15,000. However, players receive an extra $70,000 for following the instructions for each mission's bonus.

The first time a GTA Online player completes the said bonus for a contract, they will not only receive $85,000, but a trophy relating to their bonus kill will appear in their Agency office for each mission passed.

All available trophies on the shelves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Below is a list of the trophies and how players can acquire them in GTA Online by completing the bonus element of the assassination mission.

Miniature Taxi - Drive the Tech Entrepreneur into the sea using a taxi.

- Drive the Tech Entrepreneur into the sea using a taxi. Construction Helmet - Make it look like the CEO died in a tragic workplace accident.

- Make it look like the CEO died in a tragic workplace accident. Sticky Bomb - Wait for the Cofounder to get into his car, then blow him up with a sticky bomb.

- Wait for the Cofounder to get into his car, then blow him up with a sticky bomb. Merryweather Cap - Assassinate all four Drug Dealers simultaneously.

- Assassinate all four Drug Dealers simultaneously. Golf Ball and Tee - Kill the Judge using a golf club for the bonus

- Kill the Judge using a golf club for the bonus Miniature Annis Euros - Various manners of shooting or crushing the Popstar using a truck.

- Various manners of shooting or crushing the Popstar using a truck. Bullet-riddled iFruit Laptop - Varied methods to kill the four Trolls will be given each time.

- Varied methods to kill the four Trolls will be given each time. Coil logo trophy - Players must kill the Hitmen before or after they arrive at the location.

After finally completing all of these exact missions, GTA Online players will be happy to show off their Agency business to friends, knowing that it is probably more well decorated with accomplishments than theirs. Nothing defines success more than a wall full of trophies.

