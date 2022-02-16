New RP glitch discovered in GTA Online that could get players banned

A new glitch has been discovered in GTA Online in the past few days that is allowing players to receive practically unlimited RP in the game. Effectively, this means that in the space of an afternoon, players could potentially rank up into the thousands.

While this glitch does sound like it may be beneficial to many players, it needs to be understood that using this new exploit might get gamer accounts banned or reset. Apparently, it does not work on PlayStation, but gamers on Xbox have been taking advantage of the glitch.

This article will discuss the new glitch that may be causing GTA Online players some problems.

Nick @GhillieYT So there's a massive RP glitch going around in GTA Online right now. Im gonna warn you, don't risk it. With E and E coming next month the character transfer will be open again, and I doubt they want a ton of freshly glitched characters coming through. A reset is possible. So there's a massive RP glitch going around in GTA Online right now. Im gonna warn you, don't risk it. With E and E coming next month the character transfer will be open again, and I doubt they want a ton of freshly glitched characters coming through. A reset is possible.

Could this new glitch really get thousands banned from GTA Online

The simplicity of this glitch may have lulled players into thinking it was harmless to take advantage of it in the game. There was an easy glitch found in the Payphone Hit missions for Franklin in the game.

Players can access these missions by purchasing an Agency and completing all the main missions. Later, they can simply call Franklin to request payphone jobs. The recently discovered glitch is only accessible through the Payphone Hit mission, 'The Popstar'. Players will eventually land on this mission, but can join a new lobby each time they do not succeed to increase their chances.

To use the glitch, gamers need to spawn their MOC and detach the trailer from the cab. Using the cab of the truck to then chase down the target, players can run him off the road and pull him out of his car.

Proceeding with caution so as not to kill the target right away, GTA Online players realized that by parking the truck carefully on the enemy's legs, their RP rapidly increased.

The glitch continues once the player opts to kill themselves, then quickly switches to the online store to look at Shark Cards before they respawn. Once the character loads back into the game and the hit is passed, they are able to change their style to force a save in the game.

The final step is to join a new session and load back into GTA Online where players should see that the RP has been saved. Additionally, gamers will now immediately be able to order another Payphone Hit without the cool-down period.

Nick @GhillieYT Its exactly what people said about that apartment money glitch, "you wont get banned." Sure they treat money glitches differently. But you never know. Just don't be blindsided if they decide to punish for it. Its exactly what people said about that apartment money glitch, "you wont get banned." Sure they treat money glitches differently. But you never know. Just don't be blindsided if they decide to punish for it.

It is not yet clear what Rockstar will be doing to stop this glitch and whether many GTA Online players will be banned from the network for taking advantage and reaching ranks unfeasible with normal fair gameplay.

