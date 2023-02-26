5 most memorable GTA Vice City moments of all time

GTA Vice City is a wonderful game with plenty of memorable moments that fans can easily reflect on and reminisce about. Anybody who has beaten the game should be able to recall the following events for one reason or another. It is worth noting that something being "memorable" doesn't necessarily mean it's good.

Everything shown below is also applicable to GTA Vice City Definitive Edition since the game has the same plot and similar features. Those yet to play the remaster or the original game can expect the following moments to stick out to them once they finally try them out.

Five iconic GTA Vice City moments

5) Ambushed drug deal at the start of the game

This deal doesn't last long (Image via Rockstar Games)

The start of a video game is vital for setting up first impressions. GTA Vice City's In the Beginning mission does a perfect job of making players get invested in the game. Examples of why that's the case include:

The plot becomes immediately apparent to the player.

The events of this mission are referenced heavily throughout the game.

Victor Vance is murdered here, which may disappoint Vice City Stories fans.

The gameplay is incredibly simple since it's a tutorial mission, making it less iconic than other moments fans know and love.

4) Discovering the chocolate Easter egg

Not every memorable moment has to be related to the game's storyline. A prime example many can remember is finding the chocolate Easter egg in Downtown Vice City.

It's easily missable since it's hidden behind a fake window. Still, there is no denying that it's GTA Vice City's most famous secret and arguably one of the series' more iconic ones.

Amusingly enough, Vice City Stories includes the chocolate Easter egg being under construction.

3) Robbing the El Blanco Corrupto Grande

The first heist in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Job is arguably the most memorable asset mission in GTA Vice City. Reasons include:

It gives players the most money for a single mission, tying with Rub Out at $50,000.

The Malibu Club's revenue stream is unlocked, which is the best-paying asset in the game.

Hilary's death made recruiting him pointless.

Cam could die, but it doesn't affect how much money the player gets.

Heists are incredibly popular in this series, with The Job being the first one that players can undertake.

2) Tommy Vercetti stands tall in the end

Tommy Vercetti and Ken Rosenberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City's ending involves Tommy Vercetti and Ken Rosenberg being the only ones left in the Vercetti Estate. The final mission already had Tommy take care of Lance Vance and Sonny Forelli.

Keep Your Friends Close was memorable for a few reasons:

Tensions were high, as everything was on the line here.

Beating this mission meant that the player was practically done with the game.

It was fairly difficult by the game's standards, as there were many enemies to get through.

Players never get to see Tommy Vercetti in any GTA game past this one, so beating Keep Your Friends Close basically finishes his journey.

1) Demolition Man

Some players detest this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

This RC mission for Avery Carrington is memorable primarily because of its frustration factor. There are several hard missions in GTA Vice City, but Demolition Man is the most notable because of its:

Flimsy controls involving the RC helicopter

Time limit

Accessibility near the start of the game, long before the player gets good

Minimal rewards for completing it

Many would love to remember the previous moments on this list for how fun, cool, or relevant they were to the game. By comparison, Demolition Man is something that has often prevented one from making progress in the game and is memorable for the wrong reasons.

Of course, some players never had an issue with Demolition Man, which brings up interesting discussions about how difficult it truly is in the grand scheme of things.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

