5 hellish GTA Vice City missions of all time, ranked

GTA Vice City is a fan-favorite title from Rockstar Games. The rapid rise of Tommy Vercetti's character in the story, and its vibrant and interactive open-world environment improved upon the gameplay from previous titles.

It was one of the few games of its time that featured memorable soundtracks of the 80s, and the dialogue was humourous and parodied American culture in many ways.

Some GTA Vice City missions put a deep mark on gaming history. Despite all of the praise, there were some missions that had players pulling their hair out. This article covers a ranked list of the top five most awful missions in the game.

A list of 5 missions in GTA Vice City that everyone hates

5) The Driver

Ranking last in this list, it is a Malibu Club asset mission in GTA VC that requires players to complete an almost-impossible-to-win race. It is the ultimate test of speed, driving ability, and patience.

In the mission, Tommy is in the club with Ken and Phil and says that everything's going well with the heist plan. All they need to do is hire a driver. Although Ken suggests that he be the driver, Phil knows someone more experienced that goes by the name of Hilary King.

Hilary agrees to be the driver for the heist only if Tommy beats him in a race. Now in this scenario, the players are up against a faster car and cheating from Hilary's end. He will take the usual shortcuts and ram against their vehicle.

All of that, the horrible traffic, and the police will be chasing both racers on account of illegal racing in Vice City.

4) G-Spotlight

It is the final mission in GTA Vice City that Tommy needs to perform. This is a very risky mission that involves driving and jumping a fast PCJ-600 motorbike through multiple floors and roofs of adjacent buildings.

In this mission, Tommy assists the film director Steve Scott with a certain spotlight fix on a building that would be able to display a picture of Candy Suxxx's bosom. In order to do that, he needs to get to the roof of a building, which is only possible by making multiple jumps from rooftop to rooftop.

The mission requires players to have almost perfect bike handling and they need to make a total of 16 big jumps in order to reach the spotlight. The worst thing that could happen during the mission is a slightly wrong speed and timing, and the players will fall off the bike down onto the roads dying in the process.

3) Bombs Away

GTA players can relate to the Bombs Away mission in Vice City, which is almost like the Supply Lines mission in San Andreas. The player needs to use an RC plane to destroy a fleet of drug-trafficking boats.

The biggest challenge of this mission is that the RC plane is very hard to control and equipped with limited bombs. Additionally, the enemy Cubans on the boats are able to shoot down the plane easily. So players not only need to destroy the boats one by one efficiently but also make sure that the plane isn't destroyed first.

There's a catch: the boats can also dodge the targeted bombs which is another huge challenge for GTA Vice City players.

2) Cop Land

The Cop Land mission in GTA VC requires players to bomb the Tarbush Coffee Shop at the Mall. To start the mission, they need to ambush a few police officers and get them to chase them. They will be able to lead the cops into a garage after which they'll be able to knock the officers out and steal their uniforms.

Once this is done, players reach the Mall posing as police officers, plant a bomb in the cafe, and detonate it. The explosion alerts the FBI raising a 5-star wanted level on them and leading to a high-intensity police chase.

The mission can be irritating since it takes time and patience to draw the cops over to the garage. Since the explosion causes a 5-star wanted level, which unlike GTA 5 isn't comparatively easy to evade.

1) Demolition Man

This is probably one of the most difficult, frustrating, nerve-wracking, and worst missions in GTA games. Readers can just search about this mission and receive harsh comments about it. It did make its bad mark in GTA Vice City.

This mission requires players to fly an RC helicopter inside a construction site to plant bombs across the facility. Sounds easy.

Here's where it gets interesting. The RC helicopter has limited fuel, is very hard to handle, and can be shot down easily by workers and guards. The time limit and the precision needed in planting the bombs stress out the players on unbearable levels.

No wonder it is one of the hardest missions in GTA Vice City.

The difficulty and completion time of these missions may differ from player to player. Since most players found these missions hellish, they were listed in this article.

Albeit, GTA Vice City will go down in history as one of the best low-spec, timeless action-adventure games of all time.

