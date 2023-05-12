GTA Online Acid Lab: A beginner's moneymaking guide (2023)

GTA Online's Acid Lab is arguably the best business a beginner can start in this title to make money. To unlock it, you must first complete all The First Dose missions. Afterward, undertake Setup: Acid Lab Equipment and then pay $750,000 to install everything to run this business. Players should have earned plenty of money through the missions' awards to cover most of this cost.

One might wonder how to make this moneymaker work from this point on. Fortunately, this guide will explain how the business works, as well as some tips to make everything more convenient for readers. The content shown below is relevant for 2023 but should also be fine for people reading this article in later years.

How to make easy money with the Acid Lab in GTA Online (2023)

Mutt will handle most of the work for you (Image via Rockstar Games)

Let's assume you already got the Acid Lab by doing the missions mentioned in the previous section of this guide. It's now time to explain how this business works:

How to make money: You have to wait in a Freemode session while the Brickade 6x6 is out, and you have supplies that can automatically have converted into a product you can sell.

You have to wait in a Freemode session while the Brickade 6x6 is out, and you have supplies that can automatically have converted into a product you can sell. Sell Missions: You can start these jobs inside the Brickade 6x6 near Mutt. You can get $237,600, or $335,200 if you have the equipment upgrade, on a complete inventory. Some event weeks boost these amounts.

You can start these jobs inside the Brickade 6x6 near Mutt. You can get $237,600, or $335,200 if you have the equipment upgrade, on a complete inventory. Some event weeks boost these amounts. How to get supplies: You can buy these for $60,000 by talking to Mutt in person or on the phone. Alternatively, you can steal supplies during a mission.

You can buy these for $60,000 by talking to Mutt in person or on the phone. Alternatively, you can steal supplies during a mission. How to get the Equipment Upgrade: Do ten Fooligan Jobs and pay $250,000 to install it.

Do ten Fooligan Jobs and pay $250,000 to install it. How to boost production rate: Once a day, you can go near Mutt and interact with the chemicals to watch a brief cutscene, where the protagonist buffs this business' production rate temporarily.

Once a day, you can go near Mutt and interact with the chemicals to watch a brief cutscene, where the protagonist buffs this business' production rate temporarily. No Raiding: Unlike most businesses with Sell Missions, the Acid Lab cannot be raided.

Everything listed above concerns the core gameplay of the Acid Lab business in GTA Online. You basically buy or steal supplies, do something else for a little while, and then sell the products. Attempting the Sell Missions in an Invite Only Session is recommended, so other players cannot interfere with this moneymaker.

AFK tips for making money

This AFK method involves the Nightclub (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want to chill and do something other than play GTA Online, you have two excellent options that are confirmed to work at the time of writing:

Nightclub AFK method

LS Car Meet AFK method

The former is shown in the above image. Basically, you just idle on the Nightclub Garage Menu screen as long as you'd like. Your Acid Lab will still make drugs for you to sell in the meantime. By comparison, the LS Car Meet AFK method is shown below.

This method also works (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want to earn some LS Car Meet Reputation, visit the LS Car Meet with a car and enter the Test Track. Afterward, try to leave it to see a screen similar to the above photo and do nothing here. Just stay here for as long as you want. Your Acid Lab will still make products in GTA Online in the meantime, provided you bought or stole some supplies recently.

After a few hours, check your supplies and inventory. If you need more of the former, go buy or steal some. Alternatively, a maxed-out inventory means you can do a Sell Mission for maximum profit. Repeat the process constantly for an easy way to make money with your Acid Lab in GTA Online.

