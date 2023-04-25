5 best GTA Online things to buy to make money, ranked

The old adage "you have to spend money to make money" is especially true in GTA Online. Some of the best cash cows become available after the player buys something. This list will contain the best things to purchase for anybody interested in becoming rich in the game. Do note that Shark Cards will be excluded since this article focuses on items you can buy with in-game money and not real-life cash.

The amount of wealth you could potentially accumulate through these purchases will determine their placement in this ranked list. Now that the basic introduction is done, let's start with the first good investment that GTA Online players should consider getting.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five things to buy in GTA Online to make more money

5) Agency

GTA Online players should consider getting an Agency (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,010,000+

The Agency's moneymakers boil down to the following:

Security Contracts

Dr. Dre's missions give you $1 million per completion

Passive income (up to $20,000 per in-game day)

This business is ultimately a solid option for anyone at the beginning to the middle stages of GTA Online. Completing over 200 Security Contracts would be a bit grindy but ultimately helpful since gamers would permanently unlock $20,000 per in-game day.

4) Bunker

Bunkers are available via Career Builder (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,165,000+

If a player wants an active business where they can do Sell Missions for good money, then the Bunker is one of their best options in GTA Online. Like other properties in this game, you can choose which location to get, but that'll affect how much you spend to get it. Once you find a spot you fancy, here is what you can expect to get from this business:

Some of the best Sell Missions from a profit standpoint.

Ammu-Nation Contracts for quick, easy money.

Research costs a ton of cash but may unlock useful upgrades like explosive ammo for Mk II weapons you can use on future missions.

3) Nightclub

There's easy money to be earned with a Nightclub (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,080,000+

The cheapest Nightclub costs $1,080,000, but GTA Online players can spend more to get one in a different location. Likewise, certain upgrades will also cost extra. Here is why gamers should get this property:

It has the best passive income in the game.

You also unlock good Sell Missions that make more cash based on other businesses you own.

An easy AFK method tied to waiting on the garage menu becomes available.

Terrorbytes are stored on this property.

Lazy players will love the Nightclub. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can even start with the Nightclub via Career Builder, thus allowing them access to this cash cow from the start of the game.

2) Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade

Price: $250,000

GTA Online players who complete ten Fooligan Jobs will unlock the ability to purchase the Equipment Upgrade for their Acid Lab. That single upgrade will make Acid Lab the most profitable business for its hourly wages (assuming you boost production at least once daily). Keep this in mind:

You can get the Brickade 6x6 for free.

The Acid Lab installation already costs $750,000.

Getting everything to maximize the Acid Lab is pretty cheap in the grand scheme of things. Best of all, you can do other activities while Mutt creates some products for you to sell, provided he has supplies.

1) Kosatka

A Kosatka in open water (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,200,000

The Cayo Perico Heist has been the best moneymaker for many solo players since it came out in late 2020. It's an activity that one can do alone or in a group of up to four players. Naturally, the ability to do a job that can give a player millions by themselves is worth unlocking as soon as possible.

Rockstar Games might have nerfed The Cayo Perico Heist in the past, but it's still one of the best ways to earn cash in the game. All other heists require players to find a group, so doing one solo is amazing. Purchasing a Kosatka is the only requirement to get started, and it doesn't matter if the player obtains no upgrades, either.

Poll : 0 votes