How to make money off your newly purchased Bunker in GTA Online

If you recently purchased a Bunker in GTA Online or got it through Career Builder, you might wonder how you can make money off this property. Thankfully, becoming a gunrunner can be quite profitable. Players have the following moneymakers to consider:

Sell Missions

Ammu-Nation Contracts

Mobile Operations

Research Missions

Each of the above methods has different caveats worth analyzing. For example, Research Missions don't pay that much on their own but can result in good progress on a player's current Research project, saving money in the long run.

Making good money via GTA Online's Bunker

Sell Missions require a product, which in turn requires supplies (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best overall moneymaker for GTA Online's Bunker is its Sell Missions. Under Disruption Logistics is an option known as Sell Stock. If it's not available for a player, that's because they have no product to sell. Gamers have to click on Resupply to get started, and they will have two options:

Steal Supplies Buy Supplies

The first method is better for overall profit, but the second method is faster. However, if the goal is to make as much money as possible, it's recommended to go with the first option.

Make sure to select the third or third option here if you wish to make money (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth mentioning that players need to click on Manage Staff to assign them to do something. The above image showcases staff being assigned to Research, which is something the player can do if they want to max out their Research. However, it's not ideal for making a profit, so select one of the other two options instead.

If cash is the only thing that matters to the player, selecting Assign Staff to Manufacturing is the way to go. The staff will eventually get some product that the player can sell through the Sell Stock option.

Generally, the more stock a player has, the more money they'll earn through these Sell Missions.

Ammu-Nation Contracts

The Criminal Enterprises update introduced a new way for GTA Online players to make some money using their Bunker. Inside of this property is a Duneloader, so players have to go near it and press the button the in-game prompt asks. That will start an Ammu-Nation Contract, which pays players $50,000 each time.

It's easiest to do with a Cargobob. If the player doesn't have a Cargobob, they can still attempt the mission as usual, but they do have to be somewhat wary of the enemies that might come after them.

Mobile Operations

New players are unlikely to own a MOC (Mobile Operations Center) since it will cost them well over a million dollars. However, if they do own one, they can participate in some missions inside of this trailer. The main downside to these missions is that none of them can be done solo. Instead, GTA Online players need to team up with at least one other player to attempt them.

It's still an option if they have friends, but it's not something that randoms would typically care to do with them. Also, one must complete 14 resupply missions to unlock all of the Mobile Operations.

For the effort required, GTA Online players are recommended to stick with the Ammu-Nation Contracts. They should only attempt the Mobile Operations if the Ammu-Nation Contracts are on cooldown.

Research Missions

The final way to make a profit in GTA Online's Bunker is by calling Agent 14 and requesting some information on the player's current Research. He will eventually inform them of a way they can use to bolster their Research progress, which also includes a small $10,000 payout.

Still, doing Research saves time, which means less fast-tracking has to be done. Likewise, the player won't have to gather as many supplies if they plan to do plenty of Research in their Bunker.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh