Why GTA Online players should buy a Bunker this week after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online players are always looking for new and more efficient ways to make money. The game features many businesses and newbies often find themselves overwhelmed with all the information and content that is available.

The Gunrunning update made its way to the game in June 2017 and brought a new property with it, the Bunker. This also serves as an illicit weapons business for players to run. Experienced fans know how awesome the Bunker is and this week is the best time for newbies to get one.

GTA Online players without a Bunker are missing out

GTA Online features an illegal weapons trade that can be managed by purchasing a Bunker from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. All businesses recently got a major overhaul by the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

The changes made to the Bunker were as follows:

2 new resupply missions.

Boosting research now possible via missions.

Surplus produce can be delivered to Ammu-Nation once a day for extra profits.

These may not look out of this world, but the Bunker can be a game changer if used correctly. To make sure players make a great amount of money, they should always buy supplies instead of stealing them.

Secondly, before starting production, they should make sure to purchase all the upgrades. Last but not least, they should ensure that the entire staff is allocated towards production and not research.

Talking about numbers, a full Bunker sale earns GTA Online players approximately $1,050,000, without the high-demand bonus that can be earned by selling in public lobbies. If players wish to do so, they will earn an extra 1% of the total sales figure per player, capped at 25%. This brings up the total sales value to $1,575,000 if there are 25 or more other gamers in the lobby.

Assuming supplies were bought, a sum of $375k can be deducted from the $1.5 million to arrive at a net profit of $1.2 million. Every resupply costs $75k and it takes five resupplies to ensure full stock.

GTA Online newbies wondering if stealing supplies is more profitable will realize how long it takes to complete the resupply missions by doing one. Hence, the time-to-money ratio when supplies are purchased is much better. Plus, gamers can indulge in other money-making activities while the Bunker completes its production.

The daily (every 48 minutes in the real world) Ammu-Nation delivery is a free bonus of $50k. However, the first delivery and sale figures will be tripled for every player.

Players can get a Bunker at almost half the price this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2

40% Off Bunkers

30% Off Special Cargo Warehouses



50% Off

- Silk Pajamas & Robes

- Smoking Jackets



30% Off Throwables & Ammo (+Special Ammo)



60% Off

-Carbonizzare ($78,000)



50% Off

-Defiler ($206,000 - $154,500)

The GTA Online weekly update dropped a few hours ago and brought a whole host of new offers and bonuses with it. There was also some dripfed content related to the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Staying on track, Bunkers can be bought for 40% less throughout this week. The normal price at various locations ranges from $1.1- $2.3 million. The Chumash location seems to be the most popular and it can now be purchased for just $990k.

The Bunker may seem like a huge investment with all the upgrades and supplies being purchased. But it pays for itself in no time and is a semi-passive business.

