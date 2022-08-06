Everything you need to know about Bunker Research in GTA Online after The Criminal Enterprises update

One of the main draws of owning a Bunker in GTA Online is its ability to conduct research. Although it's several years old, The Criminal Enterprises update introduced some new content to look at. This new content is essentially a new way to increase research progress, and the ease of doing it makes it highly recommended for poorer players.

Bunker Research is a way for gamers to get new items, ranging from vehicle upgrades to valuable weapon customization features. Some items are significantly more helpful to obtain than others, but players should know that the items they receive through this feature are randomized.

GTA Online guide: Bunker Research (The Criminal Enterprises update)

This laptop is where GTA Online players can do most of these activities (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most of the relevant Bunker Research activities are done via the laptop in the player's Bunker. If one looks at the minimap, they should see an icon that looks like a laptop, so go there to get started. Before using the laptop, one can look at the bottom right side of the screen to see various statistics relevant to this topic.

Ideally, GTA Online players will always want their "SUPPLIES" to be full or near their maximum capacity if they don't want to fast-track everything or play too many Research Missions. Getting supplies can be done through this laptop, so sign up as a CEO or VIP to start an Organization, and then interact with this laptop.

Supplies are crucial (Image via Rockstar Games)

Go to "Resupply" to find out that there are two ways to get supplies. The first method involves the player stealing them through some missions, while the second method just involves the player flat-out purchasing them. Either method will work, although players with a tight budget may prefer the first option more.

Another important screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Having supplies by itself isn't enough. Players have to manually assign their staff to handle manufacturing, research, or both. Go to "Manage Staff" and select the second option. This can be done to speed things up.

Also, buy this if you have the money (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who have some money at hand should also purchase the Staff Upgrade option under "Buy Upgrades," which will save the player time in the long run. If one plans to fast-track everything, this upgrade isn't necessary.

You can fast-track on this screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Go to "Research" to get started with the next project. Unfortunately, GTA Online players won't be able to pick their next assignment, but they can choose to fast-track the current project, to instantly be done with it.

However, if the player has next-to-no progress, it could cost up to $225,000. The price will go down depending on how much progress has been made but GTA Online players choosing to fast-track everything will likely see the $225,000 estimate more often than not.

There are 51 possible projects to undertake here. If players don't fast-track these projects, they must wait several in-game hours to complete them.

The Criminal Enterprises update introduced this feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Criminal Enterprises has introduced a new feature related to this Bunker activity. Call Agent 14 and select the first option. He will eventually give players an easy mission where they need to take some data from an NPC surrounded by a swarm of cops.

Once they return to their Bunker, some noticeable progress will be visible on whatever project they were working on at the time.

