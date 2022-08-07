5 great new business features to take advantage of in GTA Online’s newest update

The Criminal Enterprises update has been out for a while, but there are bound to be some GTA Online players who haven't fully utilized all of the new features. This article will focus on some of the components that make the following businesses very convenient:

Clubhouses

Office Warehouses

Bunkers

Nightclubs

Generally speaking, the new features are about new moneymakers that both new and old players alike will appreciate knowing. Keep in mind that these features are only a small part of GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update.

Five features related to Career Builder businesses that you should utilize in GTA Online's newest update

5) Selling bikes to clients

Every business from Career Builder has got some new features in The Criminal Enterprises update. Clubhouse owners now have access to:

Two Clubhouse Contracts

Bar resupply for passive income

The ability to modify bikes and sell them to clients

The above video demonstrates the last of these three new features. Basically, GTA Online players can modify a client's bike in their Clubhouse to their liking and then deliver it to them for some good money. The upgrades are free, so one doesn't have to worry about losing capital on behalf of the client's requests.

The pay is quite good, and it's different enough from what Bikers are usually capable of doing in this game.

4) Paying Lupe to find Special Cargo

One incredibly nice new feature introduced in GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update is the ability to pay Lupe $7,500 to source some Special Cargo for the player's warehouse. To get started with this new feature, gamers just need to approach her in one of their warehouses to see an option where they can pay her $7,500 to "Source Special Cargo."

It's a fantastic new way to get some crates in a passive manner. She can find one to three new crates per in-game day, which can save the player a decent amount of time if repeated regularly.

3) Bunker Research missions

Players will see this when they call Agent 14 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bunker owners now have the privilege of calling Agent 14 to request a mission related to Bunker Research. First off, hovering over this option lets players see their current research progress, which saves them the hassle of having to go to their Bunker to check it personally.

Second and more importantly, selecting the first option shown here will make Agent 14 assign players a quick task of retrieving some data from an NPC in the midst of a gunfight with law enforcement. The mission itself is rather easy, so completing it shouldn't be an issue for most players.

Upon completion, GTA Online gamers will receive a sizable boost in their research progress, making it a good alternative to fast-tracking projects.

2) New Ammu-Nation Contracts

Speaking of Bunkers, the new Ammu-Nation Contracts from GTA Online's newest updates are a new way to make easy money. To start one, players need to just go inside their Bunker and approach the Duneloader near the entrance to see a prompt that will allow them to begin the mission.

It's exceptionally easy to do with a Cargobob. It's only a few minutes of work for $50,000, which a player might as well undertake if they're near their Bunker for whatever reason.

1) New Marcel Nightclub Management missions

Nightclubs are a great way to earn passive money in GTA Online as long as a player's Nightclub Popularity is high. The new update introduced two new missions that can boost this stat, and both are easy to complete. The easier of the new missions is the one shown in the video above, where the player simply throws out a rowdy customer.

It can be done in about a minute, but it still gives players $10,000 and some Nightclub Popularity. The second new mission from this update just involves the gamer driving an NPC to a destination, which is still rather easy to do.

On a related note, one can also call Tony Prince to start Nightclub Management missions rather than having to travel through the Nightclub just to get to the office to take them up.

