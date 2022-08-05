Huge Bunker bonuses in GTA Online for this weekly update

There is plenty of new content to enjoy from the new weekly update in GTA Online. Among them are some generous Bunker bonuses which affect:

Resupply Missions

Ammu-Nation Contract Missions

Bunker Research Missions

GTA Online players who do the Sell Missions for Nightclubs, Bunkers, Offices and Clubhouses will also receive a White Beat Off Earphones for free. Aside from that, this article will focus on the three main bonuses and what one can expect after completing them.

The weekly update started on August 4, 2022, and is expected to end by August 11, 2022.

Everything to know about this weekly update's Bunker bonuses in GTA Online

Although the above tweet only talks about the new SM722, it does contain a hyperlink to Rockstar's recent Newswire post for those who want a source for these Bunker bonuses.

The first important part to talk about is the Resupply Missions. Completing them will give players twice as many Supplies as usual.

This means that GTA Online enthusiasts don't have to complete as many Resupply Missions to max out their Supplies. It's rather significant for any serious Gunrunner since it can be used for their business or research. Otherwise, players would have to buy supplies, which have no bonus for this week's update.

The promotional image for these week's Bunker Bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next major aspect to discuss is the $200K bonus that GTA Online players could receive via this week's update. To get it, one can either complete an Ammu-Nation Contract Mission, or choose to do a Research Mission. It's a one-time $200K bonus, so players can pick either method. With that being said, the task will only take a few minutes to complete.

It is worth noting that choosing to do a Research Mission by calling Agent 14 can also double the research progress. If a player is behind on their research, then this weekly update will be a huge boon in allowing them to catch up (and hopefully get some nifty Heavy Sniper Mk II upgrades).

Ammu-Nation Contract Mission tip

Completing Ammu-Nation Contract Missions is an underrated way to earn some money. It's especially relevant for this week, since players can get $200K for completing it. With that being said, this mission is basically about delivering a vehicle to a random Ammu-Nation.

Completing it isn't hard by default, but there is a much easier way to get it done. Using a Cargobob to carry the car to its destination will save GTA Online players plenty of minutes, not to mention reduce the likelihood of any enemies destroying the load.

