GTA Online Career Builder: A beginner's guide to choosing the best business

Career Builder is a feature that GTA Online players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S use to get a free business and other luxuries at the game's start. Among the options one can choose to get are an Office, a Bunker, a Nightclub, or a Clubhouse. Each property offers something unique for the player to enjoy. That said, it's worth noting that these businesses offer different levels of profitability and other valuable features.

This simple beginner's guide will highlight the main advantages of each business and why some gamers may wish to consider getting one over another in GTA Online. The best option will vary from one person to another, so let's look at what each property brings to the table for new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

GTA Online Career Builder guide for the best business

Here are the advantages of being an Executive and owning an Office:

Grinding Special Cargo and Vehicle Cargo is pretty simple, and the Sell Missions are easy.

You get to be a CEO instead of a VIP.

Your assistant can recover impounded vehicles easily.

Likewise, here are the benefits of being a Gunrunner and owning a Bunker:

Sell Missions here are the best moneymaker per hour of the Career Builder businesses.

You can research new upgrades for various vehicles and weapons.

You have a Shooting Range to test out your accuracy.

The Vehicle Workshop here allows easy customization of most cars.

GTA Online players who might want to be Nightclub owners will get the following benefits:

It's the best Passive Income in the game.

Excellent Sell Missions that accumulate stock automatically but require you to own other businesses to make the most money.

You can own a Terrorbyte for easy Client Jobs, as well as the ability to give the Oppressor Mk II homing missiles.

Players also get the easiest AFK method in the game.

Finally, here is what Bikers get out of Clubhouses:

Motorcycle Clubs have different perks than VIPs/CEOs.

You can access different side businesses exclusive to the Clubhouse, like the Weed Farm.

Three of those side businesses can also be used with the Street Dealers feature for easy money.

You also get more mission variety as a whole with this property, ranging from Clubhouse Contracts to customizing a client's bike and selling it to them.

All four Career Builder businesses have their advantages in GTA Online, but some will inevitably be better than others.

Which Career Builder business should you pick?

Bunker has the potential to be the best moneymaker for new GTA Online players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Generally speaking, Bunker and Nightclub are the two best options to consider. The former would be ideal for active players who plan to grind Sell Missions and even Ammu-Nation Contracts. The Nightclub would be the best option for those who want to play more passively and even move away from the keyboard often.

Nightclubs are the easiest Career Builder business to run in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Office and Clubhouse are fine to get later in GTA Online but aren't as useful as a Bunker or Nightclub at the game's start. On a related note, those interested in the Nightclub AFK method to maximize their passive income can do so by accessing its garage from the outside and doing nothing on the subsequent menu. Just remember to change the DJ every hour or so.

