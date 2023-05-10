GTA Online beginner guide: Where is Hao's Shop, and how to upgrade cars with it?

Hao's Shop (officially known in-game as Hao's Special Works) is a place where GTA Online players on next-gen consoles can upgrade their cars. A few select automobiles and a single bike are eligible to receive HSW enhancements. These modifications essentially increase vehicles' performance to ridiculously high standards. The fastest cars in this game almost always have HSW upgrades.

Features associated with Hao's Special Works are currently exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online. You won't be able to use this guide if you play this title on the PS4, Xbox One, or PC. You can visit the Hao's Special Works' location, but you will find a generic car shop instead of the content shown below.

Where to find Hao's Special Works in GTA Online

This is where you can find the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

New GTA Online players can find Hao's Special Works in the LS Car Meet in Cypress Flats. Its exact spot is marked in the center of the above photo. Take your vehicle there to see something similar to the following image.

Enter the blue marker shown here (Image via Rockstar Games)

A light blue marker will be in front of the garage pictured above. Enter it to see a brief cutscene of your vehicle entering the LS Car Meet. You will need to speak to Mimi inside and pay $50,000 for membership if you haven't done so yet. Otherwise, you can customize your automobile quite easily.

How to upgrade cars in Hao's Special Works

The controls on the top left are relevant for this step (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you're inside the LS Car Meet and are already a member, enter your vehicle to see a screen similar to what's shown above. Pressing right on the D-pad will take your vehicle into the car mod shop. After a brief transition, you should see something similar to the photo below.

This menu shows a car that already has HSW upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

When you're able to customize your car, you should see HSW Upgrade at the top of the menu. Select it to see what the HSW Performance Upgrade will cost you. The first one should be free if you completed Hao's time trial mission since he states:

"Hey, it's your boy Hao. Welcome to the LS Party, my friend. I got some good news: your first set of wheels is all bought and paid for. Perks of being an influencer, right? Just get online and buy it for a grand total of zero dollars. Peace out!"

Other upgrades — after the first one — offered by Hao's Special Works will vary in price. As of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, GTA Online players can get HSW modifications on the following vehicles:

Vigero ZX

Turismo Classic

Sentinel XS

S95

Issi Rally

Weaponized Ignus

Hakuchou Drag

Stirling GT

Entity MT

Deveste Eight

Cyclone II

Briosa R/A

Banshee

Astron Custom

Arbiter GT

More HSW vehicles may be added in future GTA Online updates. Certain GTA+ benefits can make these upgrades available for free, so consult with the latest news to see if you can take advantage of that membership. Besides that, Grand Theft Auto Online players should now be familiar with where to find Hao's Special Works and how to upgrade their vehicles.

