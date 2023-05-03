5 worst HSW cars to avoid in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

HSW Cars are among the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added them as part of the game's Expanded and Enhanced version release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and they remain exclusive to these platforms to this day. While these vehicles are known for their increased power and performance, the category also includes some unreliable vehicles that are not worth the time and effort.

With the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar has added two new HSW vehicles to the game. However, there is no proper way to test a vehicle without owning it. As a result, players are compelled to waste their money on numerous useless vehicles. This article lists the five worst HSW cars in GTA Online that players should avoid after The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Sentinel XS, Issi Rally, and three other useless HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023

1) Übermacht Sentinel XS

The Übermacht Sentinel XS was one of the first HSW upgradable vehicles in GTA Online. It is a customized version of the standard Übermacht Sentinel that players can convert to in Hao's Special Works autoshop. However, converting to the HSW version makes little difference to it. The Sentinel's appearance remains unchanged, with minor tweaks here and there.

HSW Performance Upgrades costs a whopping $1,374,000, which is only the token amount for other purchasable upgrades. While the standard fully upgraded vehicle has a top speed of 117.25 mph or 188.70 km/h, the HSW mods only increase it to 137.75 mph or 221.69 km/h.

2) Grotti Brioso R/A

The Grotti Brioso R/A is a compact car based on the real-life Fiat 500 Abarth. It is a two-seater vehicle with a very narrow chassis that keeps the wheels from expanding properly. This frequently results in poor vehicle performance, even with HSW upgrades. The Brioso R/A is notorious for oversteers and spin-outs.

The normal vehicle can run at a top speed of 103.75 mph or 166.97 km/h. However, HSW upgrades, despite costing $1,097,500, propel it to 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h, which is much less compared to other fast HSW cars in GTA Online.

3) Weeny Issi Rally

The Weeny Issi Rally is one of the newest HSW cars in the game, added with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, it fell short of the majority of players' expectations. It is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online, as Rockstar Games provides many unique customization options. The speed and acceleration are also excellent, but it suffers from unwanted spin-outs and jumps.

Road bumps and side pavements easily toss off the Issi Rally due to its compact body. This also prevents players from winning any GTA Online off-road races. Furthermore, oversteering makes it difficult to control at higher speeds.

4) Benefactor Stirling GT

The Stirling GT is one of the most esthetic vehicles in GTA Online. However, the vehicle's appearance does not defend its overall performance. Poor brakes can lead to frequent crashes despite fast acceleration and higher top speeds. Some players might find the understeering problem annoying as well.

When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 156.80 mph or 252.34 km/h. The vehicle has little use in the game except for its high speed. While players can use it anywhere in GTA Online, the lack of armor or weapons puts them at risk of griefing.

5) Imponte Arbiter GT

The Arbiter GT is a muscle car with limited customization. Even with HSW upgrades, players only get two or three additional customization options, which cannot justify the $1,580,000 price tag. The vehicle's standard design is also very simple and boxy.

The top speed is also low, reaching only 141.25 mph or 227.32 km/h. The low grip handling causes the GTA Online vehicle to spin uncontrollably and crash into nearby objects. Many players also complain that the vehicle steers itself whenever it hits a bump.

Poll : Do you own any of these HSW cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes