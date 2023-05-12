5 best GTA Online money glitches that still work (May 2023)

GTA Online money glitches are some of the most popular exploits for players to abuse. While gamers have to be wary of getting banned, the rewards are more than worth it. Cash is the most important resource in this game, so having a way to get a ton of it really quickly is a godsend. This article will feature five exploits that allow players to increase their money.

These GTA Online money glitches were tested and found to be working at the time of writing (May 12). It's possible they may get patched by the time the reader sees this article. That said, some of these exploits have existed for several months already.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five working GTA Online glitches that are great for making money (May 2023)

1) Heist Replay Glitch (Cayo Perico Heist)

All major heists have a Heist Replay Glitch that players can exploit in GTA Online. It basically allows gamers to do the finale again without doing the prep missions. This allows you to save a lot of time and earn millions per hour. After all, you make little to nothing with the prep missions, so getting to skip them for the lucrative finale is useful.

The Cayo Perico Heist is often the most popular one to use with this exploit. The video above explains the method to use the glitch for that heist well. However, readers who want a quick summary should know that they need to complete the Elite Challenges and then disconnect from GTA Online during the cutscene they receive the money in.

For example, PC players would disconnect their Ethernet cable and enter airplane mode. If done correctly, you should have the money from the heist and be able to do its finale again. Make sure to look up other Heist Replay Glitches for other heists if you plan to take advantage of them since the timing for triggering those exploits will differ.

2) Frozen Money Glitch

A few variations of the Frozen Money Glitch exist in GTA Online. Examples include save wizards and getting a bird Wasted in the Director Mode for this game's single-player. However, the above video shows an entirely different method that might make using the Frozen Money Glitch easier.

You just have to:

Log in. Choose to create a second character. Buy some Deluxos (or another expensive vehicle that you can sell). While on the webpage for the Deluxo (or a different vehicle), make sure to disconnect from the internet and reconnect. In story mode, enter Director Mode via the Interaction Menu. Select Actors. Select Animals. Hover over a bird (like a Chickenhawk) and wait for five seconds. Use the Exit to Story Mode option to leave. Start an Invite Only Session for GTA Online. Cancel the alert. Go to a clothing store, buy an outfit, and then save it. Visit the apartment and swap the Deluxos' placements. If you bought a different set of vehicles, then switch them. Change the outfit via the Interaction Menu to force a save.

If done correctly, you will have the same amount of money as you had before you used this exploit. You can then sell the Deluxos (or other duplicated vehicles) for easy cash.

3) Car Duplication

Note: Players can lose cash if they do not perform this exploit correctly. You are advised to carefully watch the above video or similar guides to get the exact timing down perfectly. You also need custom plates.

You will need the following to use this GTA Online money glitch:

Arena Workshop

A car you plan to duplicate

A free vehicle you can easily replace

FCR 1000

Get on the FCR 1000 and modify it in the Arena Workshop. Upgrade it to its Benny's counterpart and almost immediately use the Home Screen button. If done correctly, the bike's model would change a bit. Spam the Accept button afterward.

Now swap the vehicle you want with the free one. Enter the car you plan to duplicate and try to modify it in the Arena Workshop. Change anything on it and then exit the workshop. You can repeat the process until you have no more freebies to duplicate over.

Change your outfit to force a save and enter a new session. This money glitch helps you make cash as you can sell the duped vehicles, which have a much higher value than the free ones. Also, only sell up to seven duplicated cars every 30 hours to avoid detection.

4) Nightclub Marcel exploit

One of the tasks that Marcel can give players involves them throwing out a rowdy person from the Nightclub. That's usually done in a few seconds, but it's worth noting that there is a money glitch where you can repeat it several times to rampantly earn a ton of cash without much effort.

You need a Nightclub with any popularity above zero. Enter Passive Mode and go inside the club. Approach the dance floor and wait for Marcel to give you a text about the aforementioned rowdy person to throw out. You will get $10,000 for doing so.

Exit the Nightclub and re-enter it. GTA Online players should constantly get somebody new to kick out for easy cash. This will also easily max out your Nightclub Popularity.

5) Cayo Perico door glitch

A few variations of this exploit have existed for a while. For those who don't know, this money glitch allows GTA Online players to enter the rooms in El Rubio's compound solo. Normally, you would need at least one other player to enter these rooms.

Here is a quick list of timestamps for the above video for players seeking to no-clip their way into each room with secondary targets:

1:14

2:46

3:50

4:50

Rockstar Games usually patches these methods fairly quickly, but such exploits almost always involve GTA Online players no-clipping through some clever manipulation of the compound's physical geometry.

