5 GTA Online glitches in 2024 that don't result in bans

GTA Online is a large game with tons of features and stuff to do, and as such, the game has to deal with a lot of data. This also means that there are going to be countless glitches, many of which are impossible to fix. These glitches are often harmless, and some of them can be quite fun to try out. Thankfully, Rockstar won't ban players for trying out these exploits in GTA Online as it's part of how the game functions.

With that in mind, here are a few such glitches that Grand Theft Auto Online you can try out for fun. These can be used to save unsavable outfits, freeze time, never be wanted by the police, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 useful glitches in GTA Online that won't get players banned

1) Save CEO outfits

There are two different methods for the two types of outfits available from CEO work in GTA Online. The first method involves being a CEO and needs a Kosatka. So after registering as a CEO, choose the outfit you want to save, walk over to the scuba gear inside the Kosatka, and equip it. Then, retire from the CEO position, and choose to remove the scuba gear.

This will put the CEO outfit back on your player character, which can now be saved in any wardrobe. Now, to save the CEO Associate outfits, you have to become an Associate first, so you'll need a friend to be a CEO. Wait outside a shower in any one of your properties while wearing the Associate outfit, and as soon as you get in, ask your friend to dismiss you from the Associate position.

Your player character will still be wearing the outfit when you exit the shower, which can then be saved in a wardrobe, like any other clothing.

2) No Wanted level

This is a really helpful glitch that was introduced alongside The Chop DLC, the latest content update for the game. You need a Salvage Yard with a Tow Truck in GTA Online for this glitch, so if you have it, simply start up a Tow Truck mission.

Once the mission begins, exit the Tow Truck and continue doing whatever you want to do in freeroam. The online protagonist will never get a wanted level as the game thinks they're still in the Tow Truck Service.

3) Machinegun Heavy Revolver

There are a few different revolvers in GTA Online, and they're all as enjoyable to use as they are visually appealing. Unfortunately, revolvers have an extremely slow rate of fire, but this can be remedied with a bizarre glitch that turns them into machineguns. To do this, you need to choose a revolver, enter First Person mode, and keep the weapon in a high ready position.

This can be done by just sprinting for a bit and coming to a stop. Now, press and hold the weapon select wheel button and also press and hold the fire button at the same time, and then let go. The player character will do a glitched animation where they fire the weapon once but move back to the high ready position. Next, keep firing until only one bullet is left in the cylinder.

The final bullet can then be used to launch a fully automatic burst fire, which will empty out around 70 to 80 rounds instead. This glitch is best used on the Mk II Heavy Revolver, as Mk II weapons in GTA Online can deal an astonishing amount of damage.

4) Freeze time

To freeze time in GTA Online, you will also need to own GTA 5 Story Mode. Jump into singleplayer, and once you have the time of day you want in multiplayer, make a Quick Save and open up Director Mode. Choose your online protagonist in Director Mode and load in. Now, you can change the time of day from the in-game Director Mode Settings Menu, and there's also an option to freeze the time.

Once you freeze the time from here, load up the singleplayer Quick Save, and the time will remain frozen. Now, you can just switch up to Online mode, and the time will still be frozen for your Online character.

5) Don't fall off motorbikes

To do this glitch, you need a friend who owns an Arena Workshop and a car that allows passengers. While near the Maze Bank Arena, simply head into your friend's car and enter the passenger seat, then ask them to drive up to the Arena garage. Now, the other player must not enter the garage but simply head up to the marker so the menu for entering the workshop pops up for them.

Once that's done, simply exit the vehicle and hop on to any one of your motorcycles in GTA Online. The glitch should now work, and your protagonist will not fall off from the motorbike in any scenario.

