5 best GTA Online MK II weapons in 2024, ranked

Mk II weapons are some of the most popular weapons in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online. However, players must unlock them from special Weapon Workshops in the game. Some features also require Bunker research to unlock. The process is not only random but also time-consuming. As a result, most new players are unaware of the MK II variant weapons.

While other arms can be directly purchased from any weapon store, the MK II weapons can only be acquired through upgrades. Therefore, this article lists and ranks five of the best MK II variant weapons in GTA Online that players must try to acquire as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking five of the best MK II weapons to own in GTA Online in 2024

5) Pistol Mk II

The Hawk & Little Pistol MK II is one of the most popular weapons to own in GTA 5 Online. It is an upgraded version of the standard Pistol and is primarily based on the real-life Beretta 92. To own this weapon, you must first buy the Pistol for $2,500 and spend another $73,750 to upgrade it to the MK II variant.

However, the conversion can only be done in special Weapon Workshops that are found inside the Mobile Operations Center, Mammoth Avenger, Agency Armory, etc. The weapon is great for small combats and killing enemies within a short distance.

4) Combat MG MK II

The Combat MG MK II is a Machine Gun based on the real-life Mark 48 and Mark 43. It is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online that comes in handy in instance gunfights. However, considering its size and fire rate, it also has a strong recoil.

The Combat MG MK II comes with a plethora of visual customizations and upgrades. However, you must first buy the Combat MG for $14,800 and spend another $119,000 to unlock them all. The weapon is handy in GTA Online when you get surrounded by a swarm of enemies.

3) Assault Rifle MK II

The Shrewsbury Assault Rifle MK II is the upgraded version of the Assault Rifle, which is one of the best freemode weapons in GTA 5 Online. It shares a similar aesthetic with the standard weapon but has more firepower and damage. The MK II variant is based on the real-life AKM/AK-12.

The Assault Rifle MK II has various customizations and upgrades that make it one of the best weapons to use regularly. You can also unlock special bullets such as Incendiary Rounds, Armor Piercing Rounds, and Full Metal Jacket Rounds by completing research in the Bunker business.

2) Bullpup Rifle MK II

The Bullpup Rifle MK II is one of the best weapons to use in missions in GTA Online. It has a fast firing rate and can take out enemies very quickly. It is one of the many things that deserve to return in GTA 6.

The in-game weapon is based on the real-life Kel-Tec RFB and the FAMAS G2. The sound of the Bullpup Rifle MK II (without a suppressor) is also very soothing. To acquire it, you must first buy the Bullpup Rifle for $14,500 and upgrade it to the MK II variant for another $105,750.

1) Special Carbine MK II

The Vom Feuer Special Carbine MK II is a must-own weapon for all players in Grand Theft Auto Online. While the Special Carbine is already a remarkable weapon in the game, the MK II upgrades push its capabilities even further. It is based on the real-life HK G36C.

The Special Carbine MK II is an Assault Rifle you can use in almost all situations. While there are many powerful weapons that should not be added in GTA 6, Rockstar Games must bring back the Special Carbine with the MK II upgrades. The upgrade cost of the weapon is $135,000, on top of the $14,750 base model price.

