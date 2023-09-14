5 best Freeroam weapons in GTA Online, ranked

Weapons play a crucial role in GTA Online gameplay and have been an integral part of the gameplay since the first Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar Games offers nearly 100 weapons you can unlock and acquire at various levels in the current multiplayer title. However, selecting the most useful ones is very important as not all weapons are useful in all situations.

Free roaming is one of the riskiest aspects of the game, as there are NPC enemies, police, military, and other players who can annihilate you at any moment. This article lists and ranks five of the best Freeroam weapons that every GTA Online player must own in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 essential weapons to carry in Freeroam in GTA Online

5) Pistol

The Hawk & Little Pistol is one of the most common weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online, and every player must carry it in their inventory. It is a small, basic handgun that can be used while driving and on foot. The weapon unlocks at level 1, meaning every new player can afford it.

The Ammu-Nation Store charges $2,500 for the Pistol. By default, it holds 12 bullets, which can be increased to 16 by opting for the Extended Clip upgrade. The Pistol can take down enemy NPCs in one headshot. However, you must fire multiple rounds to kill other players.

4) Sticky Bombs

The Sticky Bomb is a popular throwable weapon in GTA Online. It is an explosive weapon that can instantly kill any enemy NPCs or other players. It also has proximity damage and can destroy all vehicles and persons near the target. The bomb gets stuck to most surfaces, allowing you to use it in any direction.

You can also time the explosion manually. Once set, Sticky Bombs remain active until they get out of your proximity or you choose to detonate them. Everyone must carry it for their safety during the GTA 5 10th anniversary week, as many players will be active in the public lobbies.

3) Stone Hatchet

The Stone Hatchet is a secret melee weapon in GTA Online that cannot be brought from any stores. Instead, you have to unlock it by completing the Bounty Hunter challenge. While the weapon looks like a simple axe, it has mystical powers that grant you Trevor Philips-like special ability for a few seconds.

The Stone Hatchet is a souvenir weapon from Red Dead Redemption 2. New players can also acquire it for free just by completing the aforementioned challenge. Many fans are also looking forward to similar souvenirs after the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online. It is a futuristic raygun that emits sonic waves when shot. While the waves cannot kill enemies, NPCs, or other players, they can throw them away like leaves. The weapon is also effective against all vehicles in the multiplayer game.

There are no definite ways to use the Up-n-Atomizer. Rockstar Games gives players the liberty to use it as they see fit. However, it costs a hefty price of $399,000 at the Ammu-Nation Store. This causes many new players to use GTA Online money glitches to buy the weapon.

1) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounder weapons in GTA Online in 2023. It is also the newest weapon in the game, having been released with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023. The main USP of the Tactical SMG is that it is useful in both driving and on-foot situations.

It has more damaging power than any other submachine gun in the game. The Tactical SMG is great for drive-by shootings. However, it is a limited-time weapon that you can acquire from the Gun Van in Grand Theft Auto Online.

