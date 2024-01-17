5 GTA Online weapons that shouldn't return in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has a bunch of weapons that are either useless or do not match the setting of the multiplayer game. However, unlike the vehicles, Rockstar Games shows no sign of removing them or improving their features. Nonetheless, the studio should consider discontinuing some of the most useless weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6 to maintain its realism aspect.

With that being said, this article lists five weapons in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online that should not return in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Orbital Cannon, Unholy Hellbringer, and three other weapons that should not return in GTA 6

1) Orbital Cannon

The Orbital Cannon is one of the most despised weapons in GTA Online. The main reason is that it is extremely powerful and can be operated remotely. While other weapons require skills to kill others, the Orbital Cannon is a semi-automatic weapon that can lock onto a target and instantly kill them. Moreover, the user is not even required to be present near its target.

The Orbital Cannon can be operated from inside the Facility. This makes the user immune from all threats while they’re inside the property. The community strongly despises Orbital Cannon users as it gives them unfair advantages. Although Rockstar Games tried to balance the weapon, it is still a threat to many players and should not return in the future.

2) Compact Grenade Launcher

Even though the Compact Grenade Launcher doesn’t have any disadvantages, it is still considered a useless weapon when compared to other best freeroam weapons in GTA Online, such as the Grenade Launcher or manually throwing Grenades. While the full-size Grenade Launcher can hold up to 10 grenades, the Compact Grenade Launcher requires reloading after every shot.

This makes using the weapon very tedious in the current multiplayer game. Moreover, Rockstar Games charges $45,000 for the Compact Grenade Launcher, whereas the bigger one costs only $32,400. Therefore, GTA 6 should discontinue the Compact Grenade Launcher and improve the primary Grenade Launcher with more ammo capacity and range.

3) Railgun

The Railgun is a powerful weapon, but, it also suffers from its late reload speed. While it can one-shot most of the normal vehicles, the weapon becomes useless in front of weaponized and armored vehicles in GTA Online. Moreover, the Railgun does not match the actual theme of the multiplayer game.

It is a futuristic weapon that doesn’t go hand-in-hand with the rags to riches setting of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Although many players bought the weapon when it was first introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, only a few can be seen using it after a year. Therefore, Rockstar should not bring it to Grand Theft Auto 6 to maintain the game’s realism.

4) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer is a futuristic and alien-tech weapon added as part of the Arena War update, one of the best DLCs in GTA Online. However, the weapon failed to gain popularity due to its mediocre performance and low accuracy. Moreover, Rockstar Games charges $449,000 for the weapon.

The gaming studio should ditch such futuristic weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6 so the gameplay does not feel extravagant. Fans have high hopes for Rockstar after witnessing the GTA 6 trailer and leaks demonstrating its improved gun mechanics. However, unmatching weapons such as the Unholy Hellbringer will certainly be a buzzkill for many.

5) Widowmaker

Both Unholy Hellbringer and the Widowmaker were added simultaneously with the Arena War DLC. Unsurprisingly, the latter also failed to attract professional gun players. The Widowmaker has a very high fire rate but falls behind in damage, accuracy, and range.

These drawbacks make the weapon useless in tight situations. The GTA 6 police gameplay leaks showed an improved AI and fighting mechanism. In such situations, using Widowmaker will put players at a disadvantage. Therefore, the weapon should not be a part of the upcoming game.

