Top 5 weapons in GTA Online for surviving freeroam

Surviving in GTA Online’s freeroam can be a difficult task and you must have full protection and gear all the time. Fortunately, Rockstar Games offers an abundance of weapons that players can carry with them. According to third-party reports, the multiplayer game currently has over 100 weapons. However, not all of them are reliable to use in freeroam.

With that in mind, this article lists the top five weapons in GTA Online in 2023 that you can use to survive in freeroam.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 most useful weapons to use in GTA Online freeroam

5) Pistol

The Pistol is one of the most important weapons in GTA Online that you’ll always need to carry in the streets. It is a common weapon that can be easily acquired from enemy NPCs. You can also buy it from the Ammu-Nation Store for $2,500.

When you are out of all other weapons, the Pistol comes in handy to escape from the situation. Rockstar Games also allows you to use it from inside a vehicle. The standard pistol comes with 12 rounds of bullets. However, you can increase it up to 16 with the Extended Clip upgrade.

4) Sticky Bombs

The Sticky Bomb has limitless uses and tactics. It is a remote-controlled bomb that goes off only when you choose to do so. GTA Online players can throw it like a grenade and wait for the perfect moment to set it off. As the name implies, it gets attached to most of the surfaces.

It can instantly kill any players or NPCs and blast most of the vehicles. You can use the bomb from a distance, far away from its impact. Each player can carry up to 25 Sticky Bombs in their GTA Online weapons inventory.

3) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is the newest weapon added to the multiplayer game. It is a compact all-rounder weapon that instantly became popular among the playerbase. The main USP of this weapon is that you effectively use it from inside a vehicle. It has the highest damage rate among all other SMGs. The firing rate is also very fast.

However, one thing to be noted is that the weapon is not readily available for all in the game. It is a secret weapon that can only be acquired from the Gun Van. Unfortunately, the latest GTA Online weekly update did not bring the Tactical SMG to the store and you’ll have to wait for future updates to buy the weapon.

2) Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. It is an upgraded version of the Rocket Launcher that comes with heat-seeking missiles. The weapon is extremely helpful in dealing with pesky enemies in freeroam. It can lock onto and track their targets even from a distance.

You can use it from one spot to kill enemies and players that are reasonably far from you. The missiles can take down all characters and most of the vehicles in one shot. However, refrain from using it at close targets and without the lock-on feature activated. The Ammu-Nation Store in GTA Online sells it for $75,000.

1) Heavy Sniper

The Heavy Sniper is regarded as the best weapon in GTA Online freeroam. It is a more powerful version of the Sniper Rifle and can kill most players in a single shot. If you frequently engage in PvP battles, then you must carry this weapon in your inventory.

Although its fire rate is slow, the Heavy Sniper deals high damage with superior accuracy and range. You can hide in a distant spot and use the weapon safely on enemy players. Considering its popularity in freeroam, Rockstar should add it to Grand Theft Auto 6 story mode.

