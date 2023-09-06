5 of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online (September 2023)

Armored vehicles are an absolute necessity in GTA Online in 2023. If you prefer to play the game in public lobbies, you cannot travel far without an armor-equipped vehicle. The unfortunate behavior of some players has forced the entire community to use defensive vehicles.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games also offers plenty of armored vehicles in the multiplayer game.

While most veteran players already own multiple defensive vehicles to protect themselves from unwanted griefers, new players often lack the knowledge about the most effective ones. This article lists five of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online that you can use to roam freely on the map.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Nightshark, Terrorbyte, and three other best armored vehicles in GTA Online in September 2023

1) MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6, also known as the Acid Lab, is undoubtedly the best armored vehicle to use in public lobbies. It is an absolute beast, and after full upgrades, can tank the following firepower:

Homing Missiles: 48

RPG/Sticky Bombs: 48

Explosive Bullet Rounds: 115

The best thing about the GTA Online Brickade 6x6 is that you can acquire it for free. Rockstar Games provides the GTA Online Acid Lab free of cost after you complete the First Dose series missions. The truck also has great ramming power and can push away any vehicles in its path.

2) Benefactor Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is a military-grade vehicle that is also used to operate several illicit businesses in GTA Online. It is a multipurpose vehicle that acts as a vehicle garage, weapons workshop, operations center, and many more. The armor on the Terrorbyte is capable of withstanding the following firepower:

Homing Missiles: 34

RPG/Sticky Bombs: 34

Explosive Bullet Rounds: 81

It is also a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online that can be equipped with a Multi-lock Missile Battery. You can target up to five players or enemies at once using the weapon attachment. The Warstock Cache & Carry website sells it for a base price of $1,375,000.

3) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is one of the most reliable vehicles to commute in GTA Online. It is an off-road vehicle based on the real-life Dartz Kombat and T-98 Kombat. It has a boxy design, and the body is covered with huge metal plates. The armor capacity of the HVY Nightshark is as follows:

Homing Missiles: 27

RPG/Sticky Bombs: 9

Explosive Bullet Rounds: 23

Rockstar Games also offers armor plating on the windows and glass panels of the car, keeping you safe from most enemy bullets. However, it is not impenetrable, and sharpshooters can still kill you through the holes in the plates.

4) HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom

The HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom is one of the most frequently seen vehicles in public lobbies. It is a military-grade off-road car that can carry up to nine players. Each passenger inside the vehicle is protected by heavy armor plates that cover the whole body. You can easily withstand the following firepower using the vehicle:

Homing Missiles: 27

RPG/Sticky Bombs: 9

Explosive Bullet Rounds: 23

The Insurgent Pick-up Custom can also be equipped with a turret, machine gun, minigun, Proximity Mines, and an Anti-Aircraft Trailer. These features make it one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online in 2023.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

If you don’t prefer heavy trucks and off-roaders, you can opt for the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. It is a sports car in GTA Online that can be outfitted with armor protection. The car has Imani Tech features that allow it to withstand the following firepower:

Homing Missiles: 12

RPG/Sticky Bombs: 4

Explosive Bullet Rounds: 10

The Imani Tech also makes it very difficult to target the car using homing rockets. Additionally, if you own the Expanded and Enhanced version, you can make it the fastest car in the game using HSW mods.

