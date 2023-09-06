GTA Online background update seemingly fixes select God Mode glitches

Rockstar Games has been actively debugging GTA Online in the last few weeks and has recently patched several God Mode glitches. While an official statement about the patch is yet to come, game data miners reported the changes as soon as they went live on the multiplayer title. Many players have been exploiting these glitches for a long time, so the fixes are highly appreciated by the community.

Rockstar Games apparently published the patch as a background update. Therefore, it is highly likely that the new changes have already been added to the game.

Rockstar Games takes down several God Mode glitches with a new GTA Online background update

Expand Tweet

On September 6, 2023, Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider, reported that Rockstar Games took down several God Mode glitches in GTA Online. They also credited floorball (X/@FloorballGTA) for the information.

Tez2 stated that the background update arrived “yesterday,” likely referring to September 5, 2023. The insider shared an image mentioning a few details about the changes.

According to them, the following GTA Online glitches were patched with the update:

Avenger Solo Vehicle God Mode glitches

Casino (+Penthouse) God Mode glitches

Fixed a side effect/bug of an Agency God Mode glitch hotfix/patch where you cannot exit via a vehicle from the Agency elevator.

While these God Mode glitch fixes have already affected many exploiters, Rockstar Games is also reportedly targeting mod menu users on PCs.

Expand Tweet

On September 5, 2023, MMI (X/@morsmutual_), a popular parody account, reported that their profile got banned for using mod menus in the game.

According to them, Rockstar Games is using anti-cheat detection methods to track down mod menu users on PCs. They shared an image where one can see their Grand Theft Auto 5 Online profile getting temporarily banned until October 4, 2023.

Interestingly, the gaming studio also reset the progress of all multiplayer characters on the profile. Therefore, if players use Grand Theft Auto 5 mod menus on a PC or any other gaming platform, they are most likely to face a ban sooner or later.

Expand Tweet

A few days ago, Rockstar Games fixed the notorious Speedo Custom God Mode glitch, and after the latest background update, players are expecting more fixes in the near future.

Poll : Are you happy with Rockstar's recent steps against GTA Online glitches? Yes No 0 votes