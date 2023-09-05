Why Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA Online

The Nightclub is one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online that every player must own in 2023. Rockstar Games added it in July 2024 as part of the After Hours DLC. While most businesses in the multiplayer game operate illegally, the Nightclub is a rare business that offers players a legitimate source of income. However, this does not mean it is rid of illicit activities.

In fact, it acts as a front for collecting and smuggling various illegal substances. That said, this article briefly explains why the Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA Online.

Things that make the Nightclub a lucrative business in GTA Online

The Nightclub serves as a perfect balance of both an active and passive model of business in GTA Online. While you must visit the location regularly to maintain its cash flow, the modus operandi takes place in the background. The following points define why it is an important business in the game:

Free money every hour

The Nightclub business has a Safe Locker inside the office room that can generate up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes. While Rockstar Games offers the money for free, you must ensure the business' popularity. If not, it will result in low income.

This is one of the best income sources in GTA Online for beginners and those low on funds. One must also note that the Safe Locker can store up to $250,000, after which it will stop generating any more money.

Offers the best value for collected goods

The GTA Online Nightclub business operates in the background and collects various goods for players to sell. You can store the collected goods for a longer time and sell them at a high value. While doing so does not increase the product’s value, selling them in bulk is often better than in small quantities.

Many players have also applauded Rockstar Games for providing only one vehicle during any sell missions of the Nightclub. Whether you sell thousands or millions of dollars worth of products, you will get only one vehicle to complete the mission.

Allows players to engage in other errands

The Nightclub is undoubtedly the most flexible business in GTA Online. You can visit it daily, increase its popularity, check the stocked goods, and engage in other heists or businesses. It will perform all necessary activities in the background as long as you are active in the multiplayer game.

Playing the game for around three or four hours daily can easily fetch you around $200,000 from the Nightclub Locker. On another note, the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks showed a Nightclub in the upcoming game, leaving many players excited to see what Rockstar offers in it.

