5 of the best GTA Online DLCs to remember this anniversary week

GTA Online is undoubtedly the most profitable video game for Rockstar Games, which has reportedly made billions in revenue. The studio also returns the favor by adding free DLCs for players. So far, the multiplayer version of the game has received 43 DLC updates, and more are expected in the future. However, some of them stand out as the greatest in terms of gameplay content.

On the occasion of GTA Online’s 10th anniversary week, this article lists five of the best DLCs that Rockstar Games has released for the multiplayer game to date.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best GTA Online DLCs released by Rockstar Games till 2023

1) Heists DLC

The Heists DLC is one of the major updates that changed the course of the game forever. It was released on March 10, 2015, and brought many players into the game. The update introduced the five original heists to the game that are still available to play. They are as follows:

The Fleeca Job The Prison Break The Humane Labs Raid Series A Funding The Pacific Standard Job

The GTA Online heists DLC gave players the opportunity to make money faster than the businesses. It also promoted the game's multiplayer aspect, as all the heists and setup missions require multiple players to start.

2) Lowriders DLC

The Lowriders DLC was mostly about cars and contact missions. Rockstar Games released it on October 20, 2015, and the Benny's Original Motor Works workshop was added. This was the first garage outside Los Santos Customs where players could customize their cars. It also unlocks special variants of the cars, which was groundbreaking at the time.

The DLC also added eight contact missions from Lamar Davis, which were the best money-making methods in GTA Online at the time. Vehicle enthusiasts also got a bunch of new lowrider cars with the update, which can be further customized in Benny's Original Motor Works garage.

3) Bikers DLC

The Bikers DLC was one of the major updates that added the MC Club business in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released it on October 4, 2016, introducing the MC Clubhouse property and five new business establishments. As the name implies, this update was mostly focused on bikers, and Rockstar added a bunch of new motorcycles to the game.

It also added the new feature to start a Motorcycle Club gang with other players. The gameplay contents of the Bikers DLC are still popular in 2023, and many players are seen regularly grinding them before Rockstar Games releases the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update.

4) The Cayo Perico Heist DLC

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC is arguably the most popular DLC update GTA Online has ever received. Rockstar Games released it on December 15, 2020, and added the Cayo Perico Heist, which later became the multiplayer game's most popular and repeated mission. It also added a brand new map, which is the only map expansion to the multiplayer game to date.

While Rockstar Games nerfed the heist multiple times, it is still popular in 2023. Surprisingly, many players also found several GTA Online money glitches to gain more profits from the mission. However, after the recent nerf on September 28, 2023, the community is skeptical about its payouts.

5) The Contract DLC

The Contract DLC is one of the biggest and reportedly most expensive (production-wise) DLCs ever released by Rockstar Games. It was released on December 15, 2021, bringing Franklin Clinton back to the multiplayer game. However, the main attraction of this DLC was the inclusion of real-life celebrities such as Dr. Dre, DJ Pooh, and Anderson .Paak.

The Dr. Dre VIP contract is one of the highest-paying missions in the game. It also introduced the Payphone Hits missions to the multiplayer game. It is worth noting that around this time, the community started frequently asking Rockstar Games about a GTA 6 announcement.

