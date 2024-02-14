5 fastest GTA Online motorcycles in 2024 (HSW included)

GTA Online has a heavy emphasis on cars, as players need one to traverse the large open map, complete missions, or just show off their car collection. However, motorcycles can be equally fun to use in the game. Their compact size and high maneuverability make it easy to swerve through traffic and reach any point on the map in no time.

While there aren't as many motorcycles in the game as there are cars, the list is still long enough to satisfy the majority of players. With that in mind, here are the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online, capable of reaching insane speeds via HSW upgrades, rocket boosts, or even glitches.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five fastest motorcycles in GTA Online in 2024

1) Western Reever

Top speed: 163 mph

The Reever, added with The Contract DLC, is a fairly new addition, and it's currently the fastest motorcycle in the game. It was recently featured at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport in a GTA Online update in November 2023. The vehicle is largely based on the ARCH Method 143, with the ARCH Nazaré motorcycle from Cyberpunk 2077 as an inspiration.

The Reever handles like any other regular motorcycle in the game, but it has a weird bug that makes it ridiculously fast. If players attempt to do a wheelie, the rear wheel will keep twitching, and this rapidly increases the speed as long as they keep doing the wheelie. The Reever has a whopping price tag of $1,900,000, but the speed glitch makes it worth the price.

2) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

Top speed: 157.5 mph

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike appears similar to a Suzuki Hayabusa, which has been modified with a stretched rear swing arm. It first appeared in The Lost and Damned and was added to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Bikers update in 2016. With the release of the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of GTA Online, the motorbike was made eligible for a Hao's Special Works (HSW) upgrade.

This makes it the fastest motorcycle in the game without any bugs/glitches, but this upgrade is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. In terms of performance, the Hakuchou Drag Bike is an odd one. Its extended swing arm makes it a bit unwieldy, but it is exceptionally fast in a straight line. Players can buy this vehicle for just $976,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Western Deathbike

Top speed: 150 mph

The Western Deathbike is an Arena Wars vehicle in GTA Online and as such, it comes in three variants — Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare. All three variants have the same performance but differ in terms of aesthetics. All Arena Wars vehicles are equipped with weapons, and the same is true for the Deathbike. The Apocalypse and Nightmare variants can be equipped with dual miniguns, while the Future Shock gets dual lasers.

Weapons and modifications common to all three variants include saw blades, a Jump modification, and a boost. They also get a heavy armor upgrade, which makes the motorbike a bit more resistant and makes the rider less vulnerable. To get the Deathbike in GTA Online, players need to buy a Gargoyle ($90,000 - $120,000) and convert it at the Arena Workshop for $1,269,000.

4) Pegassi Oppressor

Top speed: 140 mph

The Oppressor is a unique motorcycle equipped with a rocket booster and is based on the Street Hawk from the TV series of the same name. This retrofuturist motorbike can also be equipped with two front-facing machine guns or two homing missile launchers. It also has retractable wings that allow it to take off and glide when using the rocket boost.

Thanks to all these features, the Oppressor is one of the most useful and fun-to-ride vehicles in GTA Online. However, players might need a bit of practice with the Oppressor to use it to its full potential. At $2,750,000, it's one of the most expensive motorcycles, although there's an unlockable Trade Price of $2,067,669.

5) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

Top speed: 139.75 mph

The Manchez Scout is the only off-road motorcycle on this list since dirt bikes aren't usually so fast. It was added to the game with The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, and it spawns naturally on the Cayo Perico island. The Manchez Scout is a significant improvement over the Manchez, which was itself an upgrade over the iconic Sanchez, and the handling is very similar on all three motorbikes.

The Manchez Scout allows players to perform a wheelie in GTA Online, even at low speeds. This makes it easy to maintain this wheelie for an incredibly long time. It's also the cheapest vehicle on this list, with a price tag of a mere $225,000 (Trade Price - $168,750).

