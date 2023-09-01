Why GTA Online's Deathbike is the best Arena War vehicle to own

The Deathbike is a motorcycle in GTA Online that is far faster and easier to handle than other Arena War vehicles. It's a great beginner choice for most content, even being the best in a few jobs like Buzzer Beater. Since it's a bike, you're obviously foregoing any defensive advantage compared to the numerous cars and trucks available. However, the sheer mobility of this motorcycle more than makes up for it.

Not to mention, the Deathbike is also quite nice to use outside of Arena War. This vehicle is only behind two other motorcycles in terms of top speed, yet the former bike can use weapons. Other Arena War vehicles can also be good in Freemode, but they have to compete with many different cars in their classes, whereas the motorcycle class isn't as oversaturated.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Some reasons why the Deathbike is GTA Online's best Arena War vehicle

The motorcycle in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

Let's start with the Deathbike's top speed, which is 150 mph. Not only is that the fastest Arena War vehicle by nearly ten mph, but it's also the third fastest bike in GTA Online. It was even once the fastest motorcycle in the game before The Contract DLC pushed it back.

Let's look at the top speeds (as recorded by Broughy1322) of all Arena War vehicles in GTA Online for reference:

Deathbike: 150 mph

150 mph ZR380: 140.5 mph

140.5 mph Imperator: 132.75 mph

132.75 mph Dominator (Arena): 131 mph

131 mph Impaler (Arena): 130 mph

130 mph Issi (Arena): 124.25 mph

124.25 mph Brutus: 123.5 mph

123.5 mph Sasquatch: 121.25 mph

121.25 mph Slamvan (Arena): 121 mph

121 mph Bruiser: 110.5 mph

110.5 mph Cerberus: 106.25 mph

106.25 mph Scarab: 74.3 mph

As showcased, the sole motorcycle on this list is by far the quickest option.

Excellence in Arena War jobs

The Deathbike is excellent for speed demons who want to go fast in Buzzer Beater, Carnage, Flag War, and Hot Bomb. This bike won't be the best option for literally every Arena War job, yet its insane top speed will always make it competitive in such activities.

As far as competitors go, the ZR380 is the closest thing that could usurp the Deathbike regarding its overall functionality. The ZR380 is almost ten mph slower, yet it's much more durable. Which one a player prefers would largely come down to preference.

Extra mobility will be more handy in some situations.

Important notes about Arena War vehicles in GTA Online

Let's cover some important tips here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Arena War vehicles cannot be used in standard races. That means the aforementioned top speeds, as impressive as they might be, won't be relevant for most races in this game. You can still use them in Freemode to get around the map quickly, at the very least.

There is occasionally a GTA Online weekly update that buffs Arena War payouts or puts discounts on its vehicles. Check the Rockstar Newswire to see if any are active for you by the time you're reading this article. Unless some new content is introduced in Arena War, the Deathbike is likely your best vehicle to purchase for these jobs.

