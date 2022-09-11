5 best motorcycles to own in GTA Online

Motorcycles are an excellent vehicle class in GTA Online. Unsurprisingly, there are a handful of must-own bikes for interested players. The main criteria for a listicle like this one boils down to a motorcycle's usefulness in the meta-game.

Every bike listed here excels in at least one role within the GTA Online meta. This listicle will start with niche motorcycles before mentioning the better ones.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five excellent motorcycles worth buying in GTA Online

5) Deathbike

The Deathbike (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $1,269,000 to convert the $120,000 Gargoyle

There are two main reasons to own a Deathbike in GTA Online:

It's good for Arena War activities Great for vehicle duplication glitches

The second reason would be more relevant for most players since it offers an opportunity for them to get millions of dollars easily. However, these types of glitches often get patched, which could lead to this bike collecting dust in a garage. However, if those duplication glitches are active, this motorcycle is worth purchasing. That said, not every player is comfortable with bugs, so it's time to check out the more conventional options.

4) Reever

The Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $1,900,000

The Western Reever is the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online, with a godly top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h). It only gets this fast while performing a wheelie, making this bike best suited to any activity involving straight roads. The Reever is a bit of a one-trick pony but excels in its niche. If one fancies a fast motorcycle, they won't be disappointed with this entry

3) Bati 801/Bati 801RR

The Bati 801 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $15,000

Both the Bati 801 and Bati801RR perform identically, so they're included in the same spot on this list. The main reason to consider getting either motorcycle in GTA Online is that it performs excellently for its price. Bati 801/Bati801RR is significantly more affordable than most other worthwhile vehicles in this game.

The Bati 801 is good enough to help players clear Time Trials, not to mention that it can perform well as a budget option in races. These two bikes' insanely low prices and good performance stats practically ensure that they will always be valuable.

2) Hakuchou Drag

The Hakuchou Drag (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $976,000

The only HSW motorcycle in GTA Online (as of September 10, 2022) is the Hakuchou Drag. It offers an amazing top speed of 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) but doesn't require the rider to perform a wheelie to reach that insane number. Instead, the player just has to lean forward. Thus, it feels much easier to use compared to the Reever.

It is worth noting that the HSW upgrade costs an additional $1,450,000, making this one an expensive option. If one wishes to clear HSW Time Trials effortlessly, this is the vehicle to use.

1) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $3,890,250 ($2,925,000 at Trade Price)

Although The Criminal Enterprises nerfed the Oppressor Mk II's missiles and countermeasures, it's still a top-tier motorcycle to buy. The primary reason to purchase it is that its mobility is better than almost every other vehicle in the game. Riding this bike is effortless, and it possesses the ability to float in the air. Therefore, it can get GTA Online players from one area to another without much hassle.

There is no need to follow roads with this vehicle. Moreover, its missiles are still decent in some PvE situations. To unlock its Trade Price, GTA Online players must complete five Client Jobs from the Terrorbyte.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh