The Deathbike in GTA Online: All you need to know

While fully armored, weaponized vehicles hold an irreplaceable place in GTA Online, lightning-fast motorbikes aren't as underwhelming as one might think.

GTA Online boasts a number of incredibly cool bikes. Not only do they make for exceptional vehicles, but they are also great for races – a sort of activity GTA Online players cannot get enough of.

This article talks about one of the most raved-about bikes in GTA Online: The Western Apocalypse Deathbike.

GTA Online: The Western Apocalypse Deathbike

The Western Apocalypse Deathbike is a custom motorcycle that was added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update.

Inspired by Daryl's bike from the TV series The Walking Dead, the Western Apocalypse Deathbike is perhaps one of the best Arena War vehicles featured in the game.

Recorded at a top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h), the Deathbike is not only the fastest motorbike in GTA Online but also the most devastating.

The vehicle comes equipped with two lethal gatling guns that can take care of an unarmored vehicle and an enemy on foot within seconds. Moreover, it can also be installed with saw blades to injure or eliminate NPCs.

As if all that wasn't enough, the Western Apocalypse Deathbike boasts some amazing features: The Jump mode, for instance, allows the vehicle to take to the air in a similar manner as the Scramjet or the Ruiner 2000. The infamous Boost upgrades enable the bike to gain speed and outclass the vehicles ahead.

Like the Gargoyle (its base model), the Deathbike comes equipped with a V-Twin engine and a 4-speed gearbox. All in all, it is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online and makes for a great addition to the player's garage.

Whether the player is looking for a bike that will turn heads or one that will devastate everything in its vicinity, the Deathbike is the answer.

How to get the Deathbike in GTA Online

The Western Apocalypse Deathbike can be purchased in GTA Online from ArenaWar.tv. It costs $1,269,000.

It should be noted that this is a custom motorcycle so the player will need to obtain the standard version of the Gargoyle before upgrading it to the augmented variant.

