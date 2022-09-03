Is the Hakuchou Drag worth buying in GTA Online?

The Hakuchou Drag is the only HSW motorcycle in GTA Online. By default, it's a worthwhile purchase for anybody in need of a fast bike that can turn around sharp corners quite well. There are several reasons to consider this bike over the slightly quicker Reever:

Wheelies aren't necessary to reach its maximum top speed

Better turning capabilities

Easier to use

If GTA Online players plan to complete any time trials around Los Santos to earn an easy $100K a week, then the Hakuchou Drag is an excellent investment for them. Not to mention, this bike can do HSW time trials to earn an extra $250K a week.

The Hakuchou Drag is a worthwhile motorcycle to buy in GTA Online

The above video is an excellent example of how the Hakuchou Drag can complete HSW time trials with nearly a minute to spare. Such performance isn't common in other HSW vehicles, and that's not even accounting for how great this motorcycle is for regular time trials.

Competent drivers can expect $350K weekly for a few minutes of work if they use the Hakuchou Drag. It will easily pay off its full cost in a few weeks and give players a decent weekly moneymaker thereafter. Similarly, it performs well in races where it's eligible.

What makes the Hakuchou Drag so good?

A screenshot of this bike, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several reasons why it's advisable for players to consider purchasing this motorcycle. The first one was alluded to earlier in this article, and it has to do with wheelies. Doing constant wheelies is expected for most other bikes to reach their top speeds, but it's not necessary for the Hakuchou Drag.

Instead, players have to lean forward to reach top speed, making the bike much more beginner-friendly than the Reever. Not to mention, it's much better at turning.

The small size of a motorcycle makes it very convenient for most time trials. Cars are, unsurprisingly, much bigger than bikes, meaning that the player has a much larger hitbox for colliding with anything and everything. It might seem minor, but there are a few time trials where there is plenty of traffic, so avoiding any possible car crash is worthwhile to mention.

This bike's top speed is 157.5 mph, making it one of the fastest motorcycles in the game. It's currently tied with the Vigero ZX for being the quickest HSW vehicle in GTA Online.

Buying a Hakuchou Drag

A promotional image featuring this motorcycle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ignoring specific discounts via weekly updates, GTA Online players can purchase this motorcycle via Legendary Motorsport for $976,000. Similarly, the HSW modifications cost an extra $1,450,000. That means the grand total one can expect to spend on it outside of specific weekly events is $2,426,000, not counting any further customization.

This vehicle does get some discounts in some weekly events. For example, the one starting on September 1, 2022, put this vehicle at 50% off, docking it down from $976,000 to $488,000. This motorcycle is worth buying at full price, so if players have the chance to get it at a discount, then they should.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul