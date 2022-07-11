Is the Reever the fastest bike in GTA Online?

GTA Online has nearly 700 operational vehicles, and most of them are either cars or motorcycles. Rockstar Games continues to add new vehicles with every new update.

The Contract DLC had fans very excited, as it brought in a lot more than just Dr Dre missions. The Western Reever is a part of the same update and has garnered many fans.

What is the Reever in GTA Online?

The Western Reever was added to the Legendary Motorsport stable and can be purchased for $1.9 million. Going by its looks, the motorcycle is heavily based on the ARCH Method 143.

Rockstar also took a few styling cues from the ARCH Nazare, a custom motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077. The name Reever is also inspired by Johnny Silverhand, a character in the CD Projekt Red game played by the famous actor Keanu Reeves.

The Reever is powered by a pushrod V-twin engine that is coupled to a five-speed gearbox. The massive engine on the tiny frame enables the vehicle to achieve breathtaking speeds in the blink of an eye.

In terms of customization, the Reever has more than a few options, including windshields, backrests, liveries and more. Speaking of liveries, the Reever decal is based on one used by the ARCH Method 143 and Nazare.

How does the Reever fare against other GTA Online motorcycles?

GTA Online has multiple motorcycle manufacturers, like Nagasaki, Pegassi, Shitzu and Western, among others. The Reever is manufactured by Western Motorcycles, known for its great offerings in the chopper bike segment.

The Reever isn't quite a choppe,r and most would categorize it as a sports bike. This motorcycle can reach a top speed of 163 mph, which is the highest in the class. That can be acheived by wheelie-ing, which enables continuous curb boosts. Whether it's a glitch or was added intentionally in the game is presently unknown.

As it's the fastest motorcycle, the Reever is unbeatable in a straight line, and even the HSW Hakuchou Drag can't keep up, as it redlines at 157.5 mph.

On the track, though, the story is quite different, as it's not always a straight line. The Reever's handling is far from what a sports bike should have, as it mirrors the handling of other Western bikes, like the Angel, Deathbike and Bagger. Cornering is inefficient, to say the least, and turns are quite wide, in general.

The Reever can complete a Broughy lap in just under a minute (0:59.459). However, that places it at rank seven among 51 motorcycles.

Is the Reever worth its price?

The Western Reever is the fastest motorcycle while doing a wheelie, but popping one is not always possible. When riding normally on two wheels, the motorcycle seems rather mediocre and cannot stand up to its contemporaries.

Nevertheless, the Reever's contemporaries are all more expensive, apart from the Hakuchou Drag. However, the Drag, after applying HSW upgrades on the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, turns out to be the costliest.

Buying the Western Reever for racing does not really make sense, at it can't even beat the Bati 801 and Akuma in terms of lap time. The only justification for spending nearly $2 million are its looks, which are pretty unique.

