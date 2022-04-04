GTA 5 streamer drives Cyberpunk 2077 car using mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought loves his cars in the game. His videos show him going to great lengths to collect vehicles in certain cases.

Usually, when Nought plays the game as Franklin, he receives his car jobs from Simeon. There is always a huge payday or bonus for completing these missions, and Nought seems to enjoy each adventure more than the last.

This article will discuss how this GTA 5 streamer got to drive the Cyberpunk 2077 car using mods.

GTA 5 streamer gets to drive a Cyberpunk 2077 car

The video starts with Franklin having a house party where everyone looked like they were having a great time. Even Simeon was there having some beers by the pool. Just as Franklin went on to open the door to his "special guest," Simeon summoned him to find the rarest, ultra-luxury supercar in the game. If Nought can find this car, the buyer will pay $50 million, making it a very worthwhile reason to leave the party.

However, when Nought arrived at the location, it turned out to be a police station. Franklin casually walked around the station in search of the supercar, but it was nowhere in sight. He continued inside and talked to a police officer who told him he would need to return with the owner of the car's ID. Instead, Nought decided to sneak around until he found the keys inside the building.

Finally un-impounded, the best supercar in the game (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

After successfully robbing the police station and breaking into the underground garage, Franklin emerged with the car, it was a solid gold Överflöd Zeno. Unsure if it was the car he was really supposed to collect, he headed home. However, Simeon contacted him to let him know it was the wrong GTA 5 car. Franklin took it home to keep it anyway. He then set off again to try and find the actual vehicle.

Unfortunately, the next location Franklin was sent to was the military base Fort Zancudo. When he arrived, he was not welcomed in. He decided to steal a military 4x4 to see if that would work to get him inside the base and undercover. However, this got him in quite a lot of trouble. Even though he was then able to get inside the base, he was being pursued by tanks and other military personnel.

Simeon must be trying to get Franklin killed in GTA 5 using mods (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

All of a sudden, Simeon texted Franklin to reveal that for the second time, he had been sent to the wrong location on the GTA 5 map. It was as if Simeon wanted Franklin dead. As quickly as he could, Nought made his escape and headed for the next and hopefully final location. This last location was at the RON Alternative Wind Farms for some unknown reason.

When Nought arrived, however, he was able to locate the mysterious vehicle after a relatively short amount of time. It was a Cyberpunk 2077 car. The front grill was even etched with the '77' logo on this super-futuristic, extremely expensive-looking car.

The supercar from Cyberpunk 2077 in GTA 5 using mods (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

Nought climbed inside to inspect the interior before speeding off towards the city, sustaining only a few small scratches along the way with the immense power and speed of this car from the future. He made sure to visit Los Santos Customs to touch up the paint job and take a better look at the car, a Rayfield Caliburn Super.

At the car workshop, Nought discovered that the vehicle was already fully upgraded. He decided to use some other GTA 5 mods to alter the livery and paint job of the car, making it more his style.

Diamonds and blues were the colors Nought chose before returning the car to Franklin's house for Simeon. As much as he wanted to keep the vehicle to himself, the payout was well worth the work and trouble encountered in the video.

Edited by R. Elahi