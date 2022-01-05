GTA 5 streamer Nought goes digging for buried super cars using mods

GTA Streamer Nought is known for his exploits in GTA 5 using mods. Many players have seen him attempting stunts or searching for vehicles before on his YouTube channel. In this video, Nought goes in search of 5 super cars buried around the Sandy Shores area.

This article will look at what GTA 5 streamer Nought found when he went digging for buried super cars using mods.

Nought finds millions of dollars worth of super cars in GTA 5 using mods

Nought starts this GTA 5 mod game by introducing Trevor as the only person who knows where to find these buried cars in GTA 5. Nought sets off from Trevor's trailer in search of his first piece of buried treasure.

Very quickly Nought spots the first buried car bumper protruding from the ground. He pulls out a small metal detector, similar to the device Michael uses in GTA 5 Epsilon missions, which he uses as he approaches the buried vehicle.

Nought tows out the car and drives it back to the customs shop where he fixes it and upgrades it to the max. The first car turns out to be a Jaguar XJ220, 1993 edition. Nought is so excited he resprays the car yellow and takes it for a test drive while reviewing the performance and looks. He leaves the new car at Trevor's trailer before setting off to find the next one.

Nought's brand new Jaguar (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nough finds a second car buried in GTA 5 next to the side of the road. From the front bumper sticking out he notices it is an Aston Martin. He quickly gets it fixed up to see exactly which model it is. It is the Aston Martin Vanquish Zegato, and it looks amazing and drives great.

The Aston Martin Vanquish Zegato (Image via Sportskeeda)

The third car was found using the metal detector again and is near the bottom of a hill next to the train tracks. Nought tows the super car out of the ground and is already excited about how nice it looks, guessing it could be a Koenigsegg, he finds the branding on the rear bumper.

After restoring, upgrading and adding a new livery to the almost destroyed super car it really looks superb. Driving it back to Trevor's trailer, Nought describes this car in GTA 5 as one of the fastest in the world.

The dug up Koenigsegg Agera (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nought finds the fourth car buried next to Beam Me Up Hill, a popular UFO sighting spot in GTA 5. Immediately he can tell that this buried car is a Lamborghini.

Nought was correct, the car he found was a Lamborghini Centenario. At the garage he upgraded the car in every way he could, giving it a nice new color scheme and taking it for a drive. Like all other cars he finds in GTA 5 using mods, he drives it and gives a detailed review and description of the interior and exterior. Then he drops it to the trailer with the other super cars and goes in search of the last one.

The most beautiful Lamborghini Nought has ever seen (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fifth and final car was found in GTA 5 using mods at a construction site near Sandy Shores. After not being able to hook the car with the tow truck, Trevor gets out and shoots it with a rocket launcher, which seems to free it from the ground. He loads the car onto the back of the truck and drives to the customs garage one last time.

Once repaired and upgraded, Nought had unearthered the final car, a 1965 Alfa Romeo.

A 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia model (Image via Sportskeeda)

By using mods in GTA 5, Nought and Trevor managed to successfully dig up 5 amazing super cars from around Sandy Shores. Trevor now has one of the nicest and most expensive collections of super cars parked outside his little old trailer.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider